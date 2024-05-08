Genshin Impact 4.6 new recipes and book locations

The Genshin Impact 4.6 update has released several new dishes, food recipes, and a book series for players to collect. You can obtain these items by purchasing them from local NPCs, participating in the flagship event, and exploring the new region. This includes a variant dish called the Hearthfire's Trail as well, which can be obtained by cooking Stake Tartare with Arlecchino.

This article will list all the new recipes and the book series and explain how to obtain them in Genshin Impact.

All new recipe locations in Genshin Impact 4.6 and how to obtain them

Rock 'n' Roll Dango Milk

Purchase Rock 'n' Roll Dango Milk from Tomoki (Image via HoYoverse)

Rock 'n' Roll Dango Milk is a new event-exclusive food item that can only be obtained during the Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness event. Complete the Day One task of the A Meeting of Melodies sub-event and invite the NPC to the event stage. Next, interact with Tomoki and obtain Rock 'n' Roll Dango Milk.

Bulle Scuffle

Purchase Bulle Scuffle's recipe from Arouret (Image via HoYoverse)

Bulle Scuffle is a new recipe that can be obtained from Arouret in Cafe Lucerne in the Court of Fontaine for 5000 Mora.

Hearthfire's Trail

Arlecchino's specialty dish (Image via HoYoverse)

Hearthfire's Trail is a new special dish that can only be obtained after cooking Steak Tartare with Arlecchino. The recipe of the original dish is unlocked after reaching Reputation level one in Fontaine.

All three new book locations in Genshin Impact 4.6

Anecdota Septentrionalis (I)

Anecdota Septentrionalis (I) location (Image via HoYoverse)

All three volumes of Anecdota Septentrionalis are located in the underwater Faded Castle in the Nostoi Region. You can start by teleporting to the western waypoint on Faded Castle: Lower Level and go to the main hallway to find Anecdota Septentrionalis (I).

Anecdota Septentrionalis (II)

Anecdota Septentrionalis (II) location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the southern waypoint on Faded Castle: Middle Level and turn around before taking the first left. Next, keep moving forward until you find Anecdota Septentrionalis (II) floating in the middle of the hallway.

Anecdota Septentrionalis (III)

Anecdota Septentrionalis (III) location (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the floating platforms to get up (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting the second volume, keep moving forward to enter a small library. Go to the first floor using the stairs and hit the blue crystal to summon a few floating platforms. Use them to go to the higher level to find Anecdota Septentrionalis (III) near another crystal.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.