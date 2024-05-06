Genshin Impact 4.6 recently dropped its flagship event, Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness. Players can participate in various mini-events and one of them is called A Meeting of Melodies. Here, NPCs will hum a tune and you need to replicate the original melody.

The Day 1 challenge for this sub-event is Twilight's Glow Nocturne, which will take place in Inazuma City. Completing this will reward you with 60 Primogems and 60 Iridescence Tour Tickets in Genshin Impact. Here is everything you need to know.

Twilight's Glow Nocturne: Genshin Impact A Meeting of Melodies Day 1 guide

Day 1 event locations are marked in the mini-map (Image via HoYoverse)

During the "A Meeting of Melodies" sub-event challenges, you have to choose the most suitable note from all the options provided in the empty spaces of the track. This objective is to match hummed tune with the original song in Genshin Impact.

Those who cannot find the right notes can use the support option located on the top-right portion of your screen. This option will let you autofill the notes and complete the challenge. As the sub-event wants players to decipher the notes on their own, you will have to wait for a while before this option is accessible.

In the Day 1 challenge, Twilight's Glow Nocturne, interact with three NPCs in Inazuma City to get started. They will have an event icon marked on them and in the mini-map.

Twilight's Glow Nocturne: First Movement Solution

Near teleport waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Inazuma City waypoint and talk to Aria to start the challenge in Genshin Impact. The hummed tune has four bars, so you will need to fill four suitable notes in the empty parts in the bar. Here are the suitable notes to select:

First Note: Si

Second Note: La

Third Note: So

Fourth Note: Re

Pick these notes, select return, and confirm the arrangement to complete the challenge.

Twilight's Glow Nocturne: Second Movement Solution

Opposite the crafting bench (Image via HoYoverse)

From the previous location, head toward Inazuma City's crafting bench to find the second event NPC. The second hummed tune has three bars, so we only need to pick three suitable notes. However, all the notes have the same name with different pitch.

Here is the solution:

First Note: 1st option (Do)

Second Note: 2nd option (So)

Third Note: 2nd option (La)

Twilight's Glow Nocturne: Third Movement Solution

Head southwest from crafting bench (Image via HoYoverse)

Head southwest from the previous location to find the last NPC for the Day 1 event challenge in Genshin Impact. With four bars, you will have to pick four suitable notes to replicate the melody. Select the following notes to complete the challenge:

First Note: Mi

Second Note: Mi

Third Note: Do

Fourth Note: La

Genshin Impact A Meeting of Melodies Day 1 rewards

Day 1 event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of event rewards you can collect after completing Day 1 event challenges:

Primogems x 60

Iridescence Tour Ticket x 60

Mora x20,000

Guide to Transience x3

Guide to Elegance x3

Guide to Light x3

Players can collect these rewards from the version 4.6 flagship event page.

