Genshin Impact 4.7 beta sign-up process, date, requirements, and more

Genshin Impact 4.7 beta will begin on April 24, 2024, immediately after version 4.6 update goes live. The developers have also announced the applications for the upcoming beta and interested players can apply for it before the deadline. During the beta, Travelers will be able to enjoy the unreleased content from the upcoming 4.7 update, which includes the events, quests, and potential new playable characters.

This article will cover everything players need to know about the version 4.7 beta applications, including the beta application process, date, and other related information.

Genshin Impact 4.7 beta application process, date, and more

Version 4.7 beta announcement (Image via Genshin Impact Discord)

According to the official announcement on Discord, the beta applications for Genshin Impact version 4.7 have already started and will remain open only until 10 am (UTC+8) on April 17, 2024.

Here's a universal countdown that shows the time until the deadline for the beta applications:

Make sure to apply for the beta before the deadline. Speaking of which, there are a few requirements to become eligible for the same:

Log in using the HoYoverse account with which you wish to enter the beta test.

Must be a member of the official Genshin Impact Discord server and DMs must be open to messages from the Paimon bot for further instructions if selected.

Must be over the age of 18 before the deadline for the beta applications.

Must have a current and unexpired ID issued by the government, such as a Passport or a Driver's License.

If you meet all the above requirements, click on the following HoYoverse link and fill out the survey: Version 4.7 Beta Test Recruitment Form.

Here is the list of questions that will be asked in the survey:

Discord username

Discord ID

Game UID

Adventure Rank

Have you cleared Floor 12-3 of the current Spiral Abyss? (doesn't matter if you got 36* or less)

Which platform do you wish to play in?

Select the server

Email address tied to your game account to receive the NDA if selected

Which country are you from?

Select up to 5 game genre(s) you frequently play

Native language

Full legal name

Age of consent

If you're selected for the beta, you will receive a message from the Paimon bot for further instructions and an email with an NDA. Note that once you've signed the NDA, you cannot discuss or share the beta content on public servers.

