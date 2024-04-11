Genshin Impact 4.7 character announcement speculations and leaks

The Genshin Impact 4.7 update is expected to go live around the first or second week of June 2024. While the developers are yet to confirm any new playable characters in this update, a few leaks from reliable sources, such as hxg_diluc, suggest that three new units might be added in version 4.7. Most Travelers would already be familiar with two of them, while the third entity supposedly has yet to appear or be mentioned in the game.

This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the potential new characters in version 4.7, including the expected drip-marketing date.

Note: The following article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Leaks suggest Clorinde, Sigewinne, and Sethos will likely be released in Genshin Impact 4.7

According to the latest leaks from Full Stop Chan and hxg_diluc, the Genshin Impact 4.7 update will likely release three new playable characters, Sethos, Sigewinne, and Clorinde. Travelers who have finished the Fontaine Archon Quest would already be familiar with the latter two.

Clorinde and Sigewinne's visions (Image via HoYoverse)

Clorinde is confirmed to possess an Electro Vision and she uses a Sword, as revealed during the Archon Quest cutscenes. Meanwhile, Sigewinne has a Hydro vision but her weapon of choice is still unknown. Interestingly, both the Melusine head nurse and Clorinde are expected to be 5-star units.

The third potential new character in Genshin Impact 4.7 is expected to be Sethos. He has yet to make an in-game appearance and his name has never been mentioned in the game before. It is speculated that he will likely appear in Cyno's rumored second story quest, expected to be released in version 4.6. In addition, based on the leaks from hxg_diluc, Sethos is a 4-star unit.

Unfortunately, there's no information about Sethos' potential element type or weapon. Travelers must wait for the beta leaks for more details.

Assuming the leaks about Clorinde, Sigewinne, and Sethos are true, players can expect HoYoverse to drip-market these units on April 22, 2024. This is based on the past trend of announcing a new character two days before the update release of their respective update.

The exact release order of all the new rumored playable characters in version 4.7 is unclear. This will not be officially confirmed anytime soon since there's still time until the livestream program for this update.

