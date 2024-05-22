Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream date, time, countdown, and expectations

As the ongoing version 4.6 is nearing its end, fans are excited for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream on May 24, 2024. As usual, the developers will announce most of the content set to be released in the upcoming version 4.7, including the upcoming character banners, events, and various QoL updates.

With that being said, this article details the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream date, time, and what players can expect from it. Additionally, a countdown has also been added so gamers can easily track the livestream.

Genshin Impact 4.7 Livestream Date and Time

As per the announcement by HoYoverse, the Genshin Impact 4.7 Special Program livestream will be held on May 24, 2024, at 8:00 am (UTC-4). During the telecast, the developers will reveal the brand-new content for the upcoming patch which will be released on June 5, 2024.

Players can head to HoYoverse’s official Genshin Impact Twitch and YouTube channels to watch the live broadcasts.

The developers will also share three redemption codes for the players during the livestream, providing the following rewards:

Primogems – 300x

– 300x Mystic Enhancement Ore – 10x

– 10x Mora – 50,000x

– 50,000x Hero’s Wit – 5x

It is recommended to exchange these codes at the earliest to not miss out on the rewards before they expire.

Genshin Impact 4.7 Livestream countdown

The following section features a countdown that showcases the remaining time for the Genshin Impact 4.7 Special Program livestream.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 4.7 Special Program livestream

A post of X by the user @Genshin_Intel disclosed what fans can expect from the upcoming version 4.7 update. It is expected that the officials will be announcing the following information during the live broadcast:

Brand-new characters

The following characters will be featured in the limited-time banners during the version 4.7 patch, as per leaks:

Clorinde (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Alhaitham (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Sigewinne (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Furina (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Sethos (4-star Electro)

Dainsleif story quest

With the launch of the 4.7 update, various leaks suggest that players will be getting a story quest related to Dainsleif, the former knight captain of the Royal Guard of Khaenri'ah.

Events

The events scheduled for v4.7 are:

Water Canon Shooter event

Tower Defense event

Supermario-esque minigame event

Kill-with-mechanics event

New TCG Cards

Alongside the release of the upcoming version, a total of five TCG cards will be added to the title. The characters that will be featured on the TCG cards are:

Xinyan

Kaveh

Furina

Yunjin

Wriothesley

Imaginarium Theater

The Imaginarium Theater will be a new end-game activity similar to the existing end-game activity, Spiral Abyss. The former’s rewards will be refreshed once per month.

