One of the easiest ways to earn Primogems in Genshin Impact is to use redeem codes. These can offer players in-game currency and other resources without making them undertake any tasks. The developers often release new codes when a new version patch is launched as well as during livestreams and events. With version 4.7's arrival, there are a number of active redemption codes players can employ.

This article will list all the Genshin Impact redeem codes active in version 4.7 alongside their corresponding rewards. Additionally, it will teach you how to use them in this action-adventure RPG.

Genshin Impact 4.7 redeem codes and rewards

Here is a list of all redeem codes active during Genshin Impact's version 4.7 update in June 2024:

RERBFT39544D : 10000 Mora, 10 x Adventurer's Experience, 5 x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 x Jueyun Chili Chicken

: 10000 Mora, 10 x Adventurer's Experience, 5 x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 x Jueyun Chili Chicken XEZAXRS88R5G : 10000 Mora, 10 x Adventurer's Experience, 5 x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 x Jueyun Chili Chicken

: 10000 Mora, 10 x Adventurer's Experience, 5 x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 x Jueyun Chili Chicken DSXY15NL247E : 10000 Mora, 10 x Adventurer's Experience, 5 x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 x Jueyun Chili Chicken

: 10000 Mora, 10 x Adventurer's Experience, 5 x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 x Jueyun Chili Chicken MLEA572X2UHK : 10000 Mora, 10 x Adventurer's Experience, 5 x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 x Jueyun Chili Chicken

: 10000 Mora, 10 x Adventurer's Experience, 5 x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 x Jueyun Chili Chicken VFNSE3DQBW1Q : 10000 Mora, 10 x Adventurer's Experience, 5 x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 x Jueyun Chili Chicken

: 10000 Mora, 10 x Adventurer's Experience, 5 x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 x Jueyun Chili Chicken PZFUH5GIP9UF : 10000 Mora, 10 x Adventurer's Experience, 5 x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 x Jueyun Chili Chicken

: 10000 Mora, 10 x Adventurer's Experience, 5 x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 x Jueyun Chili Chicken XQECMR9IIJ46 : 10000 Mora, 10 x Adventurer's Experience, 5 x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 x Jueyun Chili Chicken

: 10000 Mora, 10 x Adventurer's Experience, 5 x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 x Jueyun Chili Chicken ULEP3495428K : 10000 Mora, 10 x Adventurer's Experience, 5 x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 x Jueyun Chili Chicken

: 10000 Mora, 10 x Adventurer's Experience, 5 x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 x Jueyun Chili Chicken RTJUNRSHTAL9 : 60 Primogems, 5 x Adventurer's Experience

: 60 Primogems, 5 x Adventurer's Experience GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems, 3 x Hero's Wit

Travelers are recommended to use these codes as soon as they can, considering they often expire after a certain period.

How to easily redeem codes in Genshin Impact

You can use Genshin Impact redeem codes within the game or by visiting this title's official website. Here are the steps for each method:

1) Redeem in-game

How to redeem codes in-game? (Image via HoYoverse)

Open the Paimon menu from the top-left corner and go to the Settings.

Now click on the Accounts tab and open the Redeem Code dialog box.

Enter a code and tap on Exchange to successfully receive the associated rewards.

Repeat the process for the other codes.

2) HoYoverse website

How to redeem codes on the website? (Image via HoYoverse)

To exchange redeem codes without opening the game, visit the official website.

Log in via your in-game account and confirm your server.

Enter a code and press Redeem to obtain the associated resources in your in-game mail.

Repeat the process for the other codes.

