Genshin Impact 4.8 drip marketing characters and schedule speculation

The developers of Genshin Impact usually tease upcoming characters via drip marketing before a new update arrives. With Clorinde and Sigewinne confirmed to be the highlight of the forthcoming version 4.7, many players have been curious about which character may be introduced in the 4.8 update.

This article will provide details about the expected characters and speculated dates for the Genshin Impact 4.8 drip marketing.

Expected Genshin Impact 4.8 drip marketing schedule

Based on past precedence, HoYoverse usually discloses upcoming characters two days before a new update drops. Considering version 4.7 is set to go live on June 5, 2024, travelers can expect the drip marketing for Genshin Impact version 4.8 to be released on June 3, 2024.

Similar to before, the drip marketing announcement may occur at 6 pm (UTC +8) on the game's various social media handles. Here is a list of timings for the various major time zones:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: June 3 at 12 am

June 3 at 12 am Alaska Standard Time: June 3 at 1 am

June 3 at 1 am Pacific Standard Time: June 3 at 2 am

June 3 at 2 am Mountain Standard Time: June 3 at 3 am

June 3 at 3 am Central Standard Time: June 3 at 4 am

June 3 at 4 am Eastern Standard Time: June 3 at 5 am

June 3 at 5 am Western European Time: June 3 at 10 am

June 3 at 10 am Central European Time: June 3 at 11 am

June 3 at 11 am Eastern European Time: June 3 at 12 pm

June 3 at 12 pm India Standard Time: June 3 at 3:30 pm

June 3 at 3:30 pm Australian Western Standard Time: June 3 at 6 pm

June 3 at 6 pm China Standard Time: June 3 at 6 pm

June 3 at 6 pm Philippine Standard Time: June 3 at 6 pm

June 3 at 6 pm Australian Central Western Standard Time: June 3 at 6:45 pm

June 3 at 6:45 pm Japanese Standard Time: June 3 at 7 pm

June 3 at 7 pm Korea Standard Time: June 3 at 7 pm

June 3 at 7 pm Australian Central Time: June 3 at 8:30 pm

June 3 at 8:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: June 3 at 9 pm

June 3 at 9 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: June 3 at 11 pm

Players can also refer to the universal countdown below reflecting the time remaining for version 4.8 drip marketing:

Genshin Impact 4.8 drip marketing character leaks

While not much is known about the 4.8 update, several leaks have indicated that the elusive perfumer from Fontaine, Emilie, may debut as a 5-star character. She has been referenced a few times already in the voice lines of various characters and Sigewinne's drip marketing post.

However, major details about Emilie, such as her design, vision, and weapon are still a mystery. Players can expect to learn more about her in her official drip marketing.

