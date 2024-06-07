Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks suggest nerfs to combat difficulty in domains

The latest Genshin Impact leaks from prominent leaker HomDGCat suggest HoYoverse may nerf some domains in the upcoming version 4.8 update. On their Telegram channel, HomDGCat disclosed several changes that may occur to the various artifact, weapon ascension material, and talent book domains introduced in versions 1.0 and 1.1.

Considering it has been around four years since the game's release, it's natural for the developers to make adjustments to older domains to keep the gameplay fresh. This article will discuss all the upcoming nerfs and changes that may happen to Genshin Impact domains in version 4.8, as per leaks.

NOTE: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks suggest domain changes to reduce difficulty

Starting from the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.8 update, HoYoverse is expected to make major changes to several in-game domains. Renowned leaker HomDGCat has disclosed a list of adjustments and nerfs that will be made to reduce their difficulty.

According to the leaks, some version 1.0 to 1.1 artifact domains, all Mondstadt and Liyue weapon ascension material domains, and the Mondstadt talent book domain will receive overhauls.

Here are all the Genshin Impact domains leaked to get nerfs and their changes:

1) Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern (Artifact domain - Liyue)

Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern (Image via HoYoverse)

The Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern is an artifact domain located westwards of Bishui Plain. Players must challenge it to obtain artifacts from the Noblesse Oblige and Bloodstained Chivalry sets. While this domain currently hosts a Cryo, Hydro, and Pyro Abyss Mage to welcome challengers, it appears they may be replaced with one Ruin Guard in the new iteration.

Additionally, the developers may add a 75% Geo DMG Bonus buff in this domain.

2) Peak of Vindagnyr (Artifact domain - Dragonspine)

Peak of Vindagnyr (Image via HoYoverse)

This artifact domain is located in the heart of Dragonspine and players often challenge it to obtain artifacts from the Heart of Depth and Blizzard Strayer sets. It features a Frostarm Lawachurl and a Cryo Abyss Mage, alongside the Sheer Cold debuff. Leaks indicated that HoYoverse may choose to remove the Abyss Mage from the lineup.

3) Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula (Artifact domain - Liyue)

Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula (Image via HoYoverse)

Located north of Bishui Plain in Liyue, this domain provides players with Crimson Witch of Flames and Lawawalker artifact set pieces for their Pyro characters. According to HomDGCat, the entire lineup of this domain has been nerfed and the developers may add a 75% Cryo DMG Bonus buff for Genshin Impact players.

Additionally, the Ley Line Disorder that deals damage to the active character after triggering the Overload reaction may now be removed.

4) Domain of Guyun (Artifact domain - Liyue)

Domain of Guyun (Image via HoYoverse)

The Domain of Guyun is an artifact domain in Guyun Stone Forest which drops the Archaic Petra and Retracing Bolide artifact sets. Similar to the previous entry, it seems HoYoverse will nerf the entire lineup here and remove the Ley Line Disorder that deals damage to the active character after triggering Melt reaction.

Moreover, players can now cast a shockwave after triggering the Superconduct reaction.

5) Cecilia Garden (Weapon ascension material domain - Mondstadt)

Cecilia Garden (Image via HoYoverse)

The Cecilia Garden domain is located in Wolvendom and is one of the hardest domains to clear for early-game players in Genshin Impact. It offers the ascension materials for various in-game weapons from the Mondstadt region. HomDGCat suggests the developers will nerf the entire lineup of enemies here and remove the Slowing Water debuff entirely which slows down the countdown of Elemental Skills.

6) Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula (Weapon ascension material domain - Liyue)

Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula (Image via HoYoverse)

Located east of Mingyun Village, this domain offers a variety of ascension materials needed for Liyue weapons. While the lineup here is expected to remain the same, the Engulfing Lightning debuff, which drains the character's energy, is suggested to be removed entirely.

Furthermore, leaks indicate a 75% Hydro DMG Bonus make become applicable in the domain from version 4.8.

7) Forsaken Rift (Talent material domain - Mondstadt)

Forsaken Rift (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, the Mondstadt talent book domain, Forsaken Rift, may also get changed in the upcoming update. According to leaks, the enemy lineup here may be nerfed, and the Condensed Ice debuff, which affects the character's stamina, will be removed.

Additionally, a 75% Pyro DMG Bonus is expected for this domain to assist players.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

