Genshin Impact 4.8 redeem codes

Redeem codes are one of the easiest sources of obtaining Primogems and other in-game rewards in Genshin Impact. The developers usually release redemption codes during the livestream, version updates, or some kind of event. Luckily, several codes are active as of writing this article. Some of these give Primogem rewards, while others give Mora, Adventurer's Experience, and dishes.

This article will list all the active redeem codes in Genshin Impact 4.8 and the associated rewards. Travelers can also find a beginner's guide on how to redeem a code.

All active redeem codes in Genshin Impact 4.8

Redeem code rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the active redeem codes in Genshin Impact 4.8:

Trending

DT4BZD5RT5U9: Primogem x60, Adventurer's Experience x5

Primogem x60, Adventurer's Experience x5 TTKEXYBCNWFH : Mora x30000, Pile "Em Up" x3

: Mora x30000, Pile "Em Up" x3 5A2WEGTVPXFV : Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

: Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 5SKXWYSCPEVR : Hero's Wit x5

: Hero's Wit x5 HIIKNICN5N17 : Lakelight Lily x3, Mora x10000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x10

: Lakelight Lily x3, Mora x10000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x10 YNQS332O31TG : Lakelight Lily x3, Mora x10000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x10

: Lakelight Lily x3, Mora x10000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x10 CXCG929M9MB9 : Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5

: Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5 YILB5OHN89CN : Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5

: Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5 FOLLOWGENSHINIMPACTDE : Mora x20,000, Sweet Madam x3, Berry and Mind Burst x3, Tea Break Pancake x3

: Mora x20,000, Sweet Madam x3, Berry and Mind Burst x3, Tea Break Pancake x3 MGKH82L54F6S : Mora x10,000, Lakelight Lily x3, Adventurer's Experience x10, and Fine Enhancement Ore x5

: Mora x10,000, Lakelight Lily x3, Adventurer's Experience x10, and Fine Enhancement Ore x5 NAJEWZTD7XD5: Primogem x60 and Adventurer's Experience x5

Primogem x60 and Adventurer's Experience x5 USDA9H94ZHSE - Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, and Jueyun Chili Chicken x5

- Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, and Jueyun Chili Chicken x5 ZOYWFIGI3NJ2 - Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, and Jueyun Chili Chicken x5

- Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, and Jueyun Chili Chicken x5 ARQS5391FY79 - Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, and Jueyun Chili Chicken x5

- Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, and Jueyun Chili Chicken x5 KKFD1J97LTJ2 - Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, and Jueyun Chili Chicken x5

- Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, and Jueyun Chili Chicken x5 GENSHINGIFT: Primogems x50 and Hero's Wit x3

Some of these codes will expire very soon so Travelers are advised to redeem them with haste.

Also read: Summertide Scales and Tales event guide and free Kirara skin

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

A code can be redeemed in Genshin Impact in two methods. Here's a step-by-step guide for each option.

Redeem code on the website

Redeem code on the website (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow these steps to redeem a code on the game's official website:

Click here to go to the website.

Log in using HoYoverse or game account info.

Select the server and enter the code.

Finally, click on Redeem to get the rewards.

Also read: Genshin Impact 4.8 Estimated Primogem count

Redeem codes via in-game settings

Redeem code in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also redeem a code directly in the game:

Press Esc to open the menu.

Open Settings and go to Account.

Click on Redeem Now and enter the code.

Click on Exchange to redeem the code. The rewards can be collected from the in-game mailbox.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!