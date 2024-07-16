Genshin Impact 4.8 redeem codes

Redeem codes are one of the easiest sources of obtaining Primogems and other in-game rewards in Genshin Impact. The developers usually release redemption codes during the livestream, version updates, or some kind of event. Luckily, several codes are active as of writing this article. Some of these give Primogem rewards, while others give Mora, Adventurer's Experience, and dishes.
This article will list all the active redeem codes in Genshin Impact 4.8 and the associated rewards. Travelers can also find a beginner's guide on how to redeem a code.
All active redeem codes in Genshin Impact 4.8
Here's a list of all the active redeem codes in Genshin Impact 4.8:
- DT4BZD5RT5U9: Primogem x60, Adventurer's Experience x5
- TTKEXYBCNWFH: Mora x30000, Pile "Em Up" x3
- 5A2WEGTVPXFV: Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- 5SKXWYSCPEVR: Hero's Wit x5
- HIIKNICN5N17: Lakelight Lily x3, Mora x10000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x10
- YNQS332O31TG: Lakelight Lily x3, Mora x10000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x10
- CXCG929M9MB9: Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5
- YILB5OHN89CN: Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5
- FOLLOWGENSHINIMPACTDE: Mora x20,000, Sweet Madam x3, Berry and Mind Burst x3, Tea Break Pancake x3
- MGKH82L54F6S: Mora x10,000, Lakelight Lily x3, Adventurer's Experience x10, and Fine Enhancement Ore x5
- NAJEWZTD7XD5: Primogem x60 and Adventurer's Experience x5
- USDA9H94ZHSE - Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, and Jueyun Chili Chicken x5
- ZOYWFIGI3NJ2 - Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, and Jueyun Chili Chicken x5
- ARQS5391FY79 - Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, and Jueyun Chili Chicken x5
- KKFD1J97LTJ2 - Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, and Jueyun Chili Chicken x5
- GENSHINGIFT: Primogems x50 and Hero's Wit x3
Some of these codes will expire very soon so Travelers are advised to redeem them with haste.
How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact
A code can be redeemed in Genshin Impact in two methods. Here's a step-by-step guide for each option.
Redeem code on the website
Follow these steps to redeem a code on the game's official website:
- Click here to go to the website.
- Log in using HoYoverse or game account info.
- Select the server and enter the code.
Finally, click on Redeem to get the rewards.
Redeem codes via in-game settings
You can also redeem a code directly in the game:
- Press Esc to open the menu.
- Open Settings and go to Account.
- Click on Redeem Now and enter the code.
Click on Exchange to redeem the code. The rewards can be collected from the in-game mailbox.
