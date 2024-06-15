Genshin Impact 4.8 Primogems count leaked

The latest Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks have potentially revealed the Primogems count in the upcoming update. Primogems are easily one of the most coveted currencies in the game, as they allow players to pull for characters. Speaking of characters, version 4.8 is expected to feature Emilie as a new playable 5-star Dendro offering along with other features.

This article provides a breakdown of the recent leaks regarding the total Primogems count in Genshin Impact 4.8

Note: Information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change

Total estimated Primogem count in Genshin Impact 4.8

The recent leaks from Plum Team Leaks provide an early look into the potential amount of Primogems in Version 4.8. Some obvious ones include quests, events, exploration, and more. The Imaginarium Theater game mode is also expected to be a big source of Primogems.

You can find a detailed breakdown of the 4.8 Primogems count down below. Note that the list is based on leaks:

Daily Commisions: 2520 Primogems

2520 Primogems Limited time events: 2260 Primogems

2260 Primogems Exploration: 1035 Primogems

1035 Primogems Character trials: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems Spiral Abyss: 800 Primogems

800 Primogems Imaginarium Theater: 620 Primogems

620 Primogems Stardust Exchange: 800 Primogems

800 Primogems Teleport waypoints: 75 Primogems

75 Primogems Chests: 900 Primogems

900 Primogems Emilie Story Quest: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems HoYoLAB Login bonus: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems Version 5.0 livestream: 300 Primogems

300 Primogems 4.8 Update maintenance: 600 Primogems

600 Primogems Code: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems Web events: 200 Primogems

200 Primogems Twitch Drops: 30 Primogems

30 Primogems Battle Pass: 1320 Primogems

1320 Primogems Welkin Moon: 4200 Primogems

Based on the leaked statistics, Free to Play enthusiasts can expect around 9385 Primogems if they acquire all possible sources in Version 4.8. This equates to 58 Intertwined Fates.

Those who have purchased the Welkin Moon can potentially amass 13,585 Primogems, which equates to 84 Intertwined Fates. Finally, owners of both the Welkin Moon and the Battle Pass can possibly obtain 14,905 Primogems, which equates to 93 Intertwined Fates.

If true, these are big counts overall and a steep uptick from Version 4.7. The limited-time summer-themed event plays a pivotal role in accruing a lot of Primogems, according to the Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks.

