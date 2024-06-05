How to unlock Imaginarium Theater in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact 4.7 has finally been released and players are ready to enjoy the new content prepared by HoYoverse. Many are excited about the Imaginarium Theater, which is a new endgame combat mode added in the latest update. Players might wonder how to unlock this new endgame gameplay to try the new combat mechanics and earn Primogems.

According to official notes, Imaginarium Theater will drop on July 1, 2024, in Genshin Impact. You will have to complete a world quest to access its location inside the Knight of Favonius Library.

This article will cover everything you need to know about the endgame's release date and other official details.

Genshin Impact: How to unlock new endgame mode Imaginarium Theatre

Genshin Impact's official notes have confirmed that Imaginarium Theater will release on July 01, 2024. It will drop during the second half of the latest version 4.7 update. As the new combat gameplay, players will need to complete certain eligibility criteria to participate in Imaginarium Theater.

Here is a quick overview of these criteria:

Reach Adventure Rank 35 or above

Complete the World Quest "Unbegun, Unending Story"

Once fulfilled, players are eligible to participate in the new endgame mode where you need to pick multiple characters to form teams and complete various combat stages.

Imaginarium Theater schedule (Image via HoYoverse)

The image above shows the upcoming schedule for Genshin Impact's endgame modes. When Imaginarium Theater releases, HoYoverse officials will be adjusting the Spiral Abyss schedule starting from June 16, 2024. This implies, that only one endgame mode will reset each month.

According to the official notes, Imaginarium Theater will reset in the first half of July and August. This will most likely continue for future months as well.

Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater basic rules and gameplay mechanics

Prepare characters beforehand (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, players must choose multiple characters to form different teams and complete combat stages. The stages will be determined based on the difficulty level picked by players. You will encounter "Events" in stages to gain new companions and buffs but can also pose some risks.

Each phase of Imaginarium Theater will feature specific elements. The first iteration of the new endgame features Pyro, Anemo, and Electro elements. Thus, you can only select characters who belong to these elements.

In addition, six characters will be featured as opening characters and four characters will be chosen as special guests that can ignore the element requirement. You can also borrow characters from your friends. All characters in this endgame content will have two Vigors and consume one Vigor when used in combat.

Imaginarium Theater rewards in Genshin Impact

Collect Primogems and Character Poses as rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete the new endgame combat mode in Easy/Normal/Hard difficulty levels to receive various rewards. Each phase will reward you with 620 Primogems. HoYoverse officials have also confirmed that players will receive 1100 Primogems as first-time clear rewards, which means more Primogems for version 4.7 update.

Completing specific stages will also reward Toy Medal which can be exchanged for special photo poses.

Follow Sportskeeda Hub for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

