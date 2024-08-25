Genshin Impact 5.1 drip marketing countdown

The long-awaited Genshin Impact 5.0 update will be released on August 28, 2024, so Travelers can expect the developers to drip market the version 5.1 characters tomorrow, August 26, 2024. According to a reliable source, the second Natlan update will introduce two new characters: Xilonen and Iansan. One is a Geo unit rumored to be an amazing support while the other is expected to be an Electro DPS unit.

Travelers waiting for the Genshin Impact 5.1 drip marketing can check out a countdown below that shows the exact time left until the announcement, based on previous drip marketing patterns.

Note: The following is based on leaks and speculations and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact Xilonen and Iansan drip marketing countdown

Expand Tweet

Trending

Based on the usual drip marketing pattern, the developers are expected to reveal the Genshin Impact 5.1 characters two days before the version 5.0 update. Since Natlan will be released on August 28, 2024, the new characters for 5.1 will be revealed on August 26, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC+8).

Here's a universal countdown that shows the time until the developers drip market the new characters for version 5.1:

Players can expect two new playable character reveals. The first will be at 6 pm (UTC+8) and the second will be announced five minutes later at 6:05 pm (UTC+8).

Also read: Genshin Impact Xilonen kit leaks and more

Iansan and Xilonen (Image via HoYoverse)

According to leaks via DK2, version 5.1 will release Xilonen and Iansan. This info is vouched for by @hxg_diluc, one of the most trusted sources in the community, so the leak is likely credible.

Travelers might already be familiar with Iansan since she is the first character to be revealed from Natlan in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview. Iansan is an Electro character and is expected to be a 4-star DPS unit. She hails from the Collective of Plenty tribe of Natlan.

Meanwhile, Xilonen is from the Children of Echoes tribe and has the Geo vision. She is expected to be a 5-star unit. Based on leaks via Foul, she is expected to be an amazing support unit that even rivals Kazuha.

Foul is also one of the most reliable sources who has accurately leaked a lot of information in the past, so it is safe to say that leak about Xilonen is credible.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!