Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream date, time and countdown

HoYoverse has announced the date and time for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream. Usually, the Special Program is conducted 12 days before a new version update, but this time the premiere is set to occur quite earlier than expected. The version 5.4 livestream will begin on January 24, 2025, at 7 am (UTC-5) on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

This article will cover the date and time of the Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream for different regions and feature a countdown showing the time left until the broadcast.

Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream date and countdown

The upcoming Genshin Impact 5.4 update is titled Moonlight Amidst Dreams and its livestream is scheduled to begin on January 24, 2025, at 7 am (UTC-5). During the livestream, the officials will reveal all the content from the new version, including the events, characters, banners, and quests.

Travelers can check out the Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream date and time for other regions below:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : January 24, 2025, 4 AM

: January 24, 2025, 4 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) : January 24, 2025, 5 AM

: January 24, 2025, 5 AM Central Standard Time (CST) : January 24, 2025, 6 AM

: January 24, 2025, 6 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST): January 24, 2025, 7 AM

Europe

Western European Time (WET) : January 24, 2025, 12 PM

: January 24, 2025, 12 PM Central European Time (CET) : January 24, 2025, 1 PM

: January 24, 2025, 1 PM Eastern European Time (EET): January 24, 2025, 2 PM

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : January 24, 2025, 5:30 PM

: January 24, 2025, 5:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) : January 24, 2025, 8 PM

: January 24, 2025, 8 PM Philippine Standard Time (PST) : January 24, 2025, 8 PM

: January 24, 2025, 8 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST): January 24, 2025, 9 PM

Here is a countdown that shows the time left until the version 5.4 livestream:

Players interested in watching the livestream can head to the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Also read: Version 5.4 banners leaked

Livestream codes

Livestream code rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

During the version 5.4 livestream, officials will also share three new codes that can be redeemed for the following rewards:

Primogem x300

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Hero's Wit x5

Mora x50,000

As the livestream codes usually expire within a day or two after release, it is advised that players redeem them as soon as possible. Once redeemed, the rewards can be collected from the in-game mailbox. Do note that the mail also expires after 30 days, so make sure to claim the freebies on time.

