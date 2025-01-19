Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream schedule speculation

The Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream is speculated to air on January 31, 2025, to provide an overview of the upcoming 5.4 update's contents. It will be the first major patch following the conclusion of the Archon Quest, and HoYoverse has revealed it will introduce Yumemizuki Mizuki as a playable character. Moreover, it will also release three exclusive redeem codes during the livestream worth 300x Primogems and more.

On that note, this article will provide the possible release date and time of the Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream, speculated based on past precedence.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on speculation derived from the past precedences set by the developer. They are subject to change.

Genshin Impact 5.4 Special Program livestream date and timings speculation

The Genshin Impact 5.4 update is scheduled to be released on February 12, 2025, following the conclusion of the ongoing version 5.3. It will see the debut of Mizuki, a new Anemo character from Inazuma. Since HoYoverse usually conducts a livestream 10-12 days before a patch release on a Friday, the version 5.4 livestream is expected to air on January 31, 2025, at 7 AM (UTC -5).

Here is a universal countdown showcasing the time remaining until the premiere:

Additionally, interested players can refer to the section below to learn the livestream timings for all major regions:

Americas

Pacific Standard Time (PST): January 31, 2025, at 4 AM

January 31, 2025, at 4 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST): January 31, 2025, at 5 AM

January 31, 2025, at 5 AM Central Standard Time (CST): January 31, 2025, at 6 AM

January 31, 2025, at 6 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST): January 31, 2025, at 7 AM

Europe

Western European Time (WET): January 31, 2025, at 12 PM

January 31, 2025, at 12 PM Central European Time (CET): January 31, 2025, at 1 PM

January 31, 2025, at 1 PM Eastern European Time (EET): January 31, 2025, at 2 PM

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST): January 31, 2025, at 5:30 PM

January 31, 2025, at 5:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): January 31, 2025, at 8 PM

January 31, 2025, at 8 PM Philippine Standard Time (PHT): January 31, 2025, at 8 PM

January 31, 2025, at 8 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST): January 31, 2025, at 9 PM

January 31, 2025, at 9 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): January 31, 2025, at 9 PM

The 5.4 Special Program livestream will provide interesting information about the upcoming patch's contents, including new character banners, weapons, events, and more.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

