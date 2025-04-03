Genshin Impact 5.6 leaks: Can you pre-farm materials for Escoffier?

Escoffier is a brand-new Cryo character debuting in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.6 update. She is a chef from Fontaine in the narrative, and many players are looking forward to summoning her. Ahead of her release, fans may wonder if they can pre-farm the ascension and talent materials required for Escoffier.

The answer to that is yes. All of her upgrade materials except for one can be farmed in advance. This article discusses Escoffier's leaked materials and their sources in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks, and players are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All of Escoffier's materials are available in Genshin Impact except one

Several sources, such as Spletnik_fatui and Hakush.in, have disclosed the ascension and talent materials required to upgrade the new character, Escoffier. All of her materials, aside from the required boss material, are present in the game, and fans can begin to pre-farm them.

The boss material expected to be needed for Escoffier's ascension is expected to be called Secret Source Airflow Accumulator. Leaks suggest it may be dropped by a new world boss monster, named Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device.

Here are all the resources required for Escoffier in Genshin Impact:

Beryl Conch x 168

Meshing Gear x 36

Mechanical Spur Gear x 96

Artificed Dynamic Gear x 129

Shivada Jade Sliver x 1

Shivada Jade Fragment x 9

Shivada Jade Chunk x 9

Shivada Jade Gemstone x 6

Secret Source Airflow Accumulator x 46

Teachings of Justice x 9

Guide to Justice x 63

Philosophies of Justice x 114

Eroded Horn x 18

Crown of Insight x 3

Hero's Wit x 419

Mora x 7,100,000

When it comes to ascension materials that can currently be farmed for Escoffier, the first one would be Beryl Conch. It is a local specialty from Fontaine and can mostly be found in the underwater areas.

Being a Fontaine character, Escoffier requires Meshing Gears of various rarities for ascension and talent upgrades. These items are dropped by the Clockwork Meka enemies roaming the region.

Like the other Cryo characters in the title, Escoffier also requires Shivada Jade gems for ascension. These can be obtained by defeating various bosses in the title, like Cryo Regisvine, Cryo Hypostasis, and more.

When it comes to Escoffier's talents, she is speculated to use the Justice books found in Fontaine's talent book domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Moreover, to upgrade the talents above six, Eroded Horn will also be required. It is dropped by the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

