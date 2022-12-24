Genshin Impact: 5 tips for Rebels to win Windtrace

Windtrace is the latest event in Genshin Impact 3.3 and is a very fun iteration of Hide and Seek. Each round is played between a group of four players in the Co-Op mode, where they are then divided into two groups, one Hunter and three Rebels, where the roles are decided randomly at the start.

The Hunter has to find all three Rebels within the time limit to win the round, while they have to hide or run away. Although the game itself may recommend the Rebels a few things on how to win, it is sometimes not enough and they need much more than that.

This article explores a few tips that can help players win at the special event.

Note: This article is subjective and represents the writer's views.

Tips to increase chances of winning as Rebels in Genshin Impact Windtrace event

1) Select the right character

Choose the right character to run or hide in Windtrace (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players have the option to select a specific location to play Windtrace. As Rebels, they can choose an area and a character that can hide well due to the color scheme of their design and the environment.

The size of the character also matters a lot. Someone who is taller can run faster compared to those who are average or short, while the latter can hide well behind objects without having the need to disguise themselves. Also, they should unequip the Seelie as they stand out a lot and make noises that can reveal the location to the Hunter.

2) Relocate wisely

Relocate wisely and hide in a secluded area (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Genshin Impact mini-map feature always shows the live location of the Hunter during the game. Although the Rebels can choose not to move from one place, relocating to another area that the Hunter has already looked at is ideal as they do not usually go back to the same place, especially if it is secluded.

Using the mini-map as the reference, Rebels can also constantly move around in the opposite direction of the Hunter to stay as far away from them as possible.

3) Try to obtain the Favor

Try to obtain the Favor if it is dropped near you (Image via Genshin Impact)

In every game when only one minute is left, a Favor drops from the sky in a random place. If obtained by the Hunter, it can deactivate the disguise and expose the locations of all the Rebels. As the name suggests, it really favors the former.

It is usually recommended that the Rebels don't steal the Favor as it will expose their location and make them easier to catch. However, if they are near the spawn area of the object, they should try and obtain it before the Hunter can.

4) Help other teammates

You can set up traps to slow down the Hunter (Image via Genshin Impact)

The game isn’t over until it is over as the Hunter needs to catch all three Rebels. Even if one or two of them are caught, they can help the last remaining teammate by setting up a few traps to throw off the Hunter and slow them down. The remaining person can then take this time to run and hide in a better place to win the game.

5) Avoid ability cooldowns

Avoid using long cooldown abilities in the beginning (Image via Genshin Impact)

Abilities are really useful during the game, but they too have limitations. Each one has a cooldown, and be used only a set number of times during a round.

The Rebels' Invisibility ability makes them invisible for a few seconds, and it is thus one of the best in Windtrace. However, it also comes with a long cooldown of 60 seconds. So, avoid using it early in the game as it might be unavailable when it is really needed.

