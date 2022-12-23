Genshin Impact has officially announced the featured 4-star characters and weapons for version 3.3's Phase 2 banners. Fans had been waiting for this announcement since the version 3.3 livestream. Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato will be the main featured 5-star characters, with the latter getting his first rerun since his release.

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account has also revealed some exciting new events that players can look forward to in the upcoming days.

Raiden Shogun and Ayato rerun to feature a great value weapons banner in Genshin Impact 3.3

Genshin Impact 3.3 Phase 2 banners will feature Sayu, Rosaria, and Kujou Sara as the 4-star characters. All of them have a unique playstyle and passives that help in the game in many different ways.

Sayu is one of the fastest characters in the game, and has a unique dash that can be activated using her elemental skill, which really helps in exploration. She can also be a good Anemo support and a healer using her burst, which creates a small field.

Rosaria is another character whose passive skill helps in exploration as it increases the movement speed of the party, albeit during a specific time period. She is also a very good Cryo and Physical support with her other passives and constellations. Kujou Sara is mainly used as a Raiden Shogun burst DPS support as she is one of the best characters to team up with the latter.

The weapon banner is bringing back two of the strongest items in the game, Engulfing Lightning and Heran Geppaku Futsu, along with some other 4-star offerings with increased drop rates.

It is usually recommended for F2P players not to pull on weapon banners. Howeer, the upcoming one will include some of the best items in the game that are time-limited such as the Akuoumaru, so it may be a good time to get them.

Genshin Impact also announced on Twitter that there will be three more events in version 3.3. The first of the three will be the Windtrace. It is one of the fan-favorite events, as players enter the Co-Op mode to play Hide & Seek. While the rewards can be earned for a limited time, fans can still participate in the event as many times as they want.

The next event is called Across the Wilderness. Not much is known, but it is related to the Adventurers’ Guild and will involve players venturing into the wild.

Lastly, Ley Lines Overflow is also back. It is an event where everyone can farm the Ley Lines to get double rewards using natural resin. The number of times that it can be claimed in a day is limited to three, however, it is a good time to farm Mora and Adventure Books.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 3.3 Phase 2

Genshin Impact "All Senses Clear, All Existence Void" Version 3.3 Events Preview - Phase II will be officially released on December 27.

All curious fans can look at the countdowns of their servers to check on the time left for the update. The Asian region will be the first to receive the update, followed by the EU and NA, respectively.

