  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Genshin Impact 6.0 drip marketing reveals Lauma, an upcoming playable character

Genshin Impact 6.0 drip marketing reveals Lauma, an upcoming playable character

By Kriti Jamwal
Published Aug 03, 2025 05:08 GMT
Official drip marketing for Lauma (Image via HoYoverse)
Official drip marketing for Lauma (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has officially revealed Lauma as a new playable character for Genshin Impact Version 6.0 through their latest drip marketing reveal on X. Hailing from the mysterious Frostmoon Scions of Nod-Krai, Lauma introduces a fresh face tied to the region’s spiritual lore and icy wilderness. Identified as the "Maiden of the Grove," she is a Dendro character associated with the Cerva Nivea constellation.

Ad

With Genshin Impact 6.0 expected to fully unlock the expanse of Nod-Krai, Lauma’s arrival hints at a stronger connection between the Traveler's journey and the ancient civilizations that call this land home.

Lauma's reveal in Genshin Impact's 6.0 drip marketing post

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Lauma has been officially revealed as one of the upcoming playable characters in the Genshin Impact 6.0 update. As a spiritual leader figure of the Frostmoon Scions, her presence brings a new layer of mystery and lore from Nod-Krai. The following is all the new information revealed about Lauma in her official drip marketing post:

  • Moon Wheel: Dendro
  • Title: Evermoon's Sacrament Song
  • Maiden of the Grove
  • Constellation: Cerva Nivea

Nefer, another mysterious character from Nod-Krai, has said this about Lauma:

Ad
"Under our Moonchanter's most benevolent watch, no innocents or animals shall come to harm... *sigh* Or so I would like to say, but should the law of the jungle falls away, some sharp-fanged beasts will surely be starved the taste of flesh."

Lauma presents a regal, nature-bound look that blends mysticism with elegance. Her attire prominently features flowing blue-green fabrics adorned with moon and forest motifs, and intricate gold ornaments, all of which highlight her role as a sacred figure among the Frostmoon Scions. The most striking are her horn-like antlers, elf ears, and long lavender hair, adding to her otherworldly presence.

Ad

Her Dendro Moon Wheel and organic design emphasize her connection to nature and the sacred groves of Nod-Krai. Lauma’s graceful design suggests a character who will likely play a support or sub-healer role in-game, tied with lunar-based mechanics.

Expected release window for Lauma in Genshin Impact

Ad

The Genshin Impact 6.0 update is expected to go live on September 10, 2025, based on HoYoverse’s standard release schedule. Lauma is expected to be released on one of the following dates:

  • Phase I: September 10, 2025
  • Phase II: September 30, 2025

More details about Lauma’s release schedule will be announced during the Version 6.0 livestream.

About the author
Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.

Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.

Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications