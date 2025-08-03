Genshin Impact 6.0 drip marketing reveals Lauma, an upcoming playable character

HoYoverse has officially revealed Lauma as a new playable character for Genshin Impact Version 6.0 through their latest drip marketing reveal on X. Hailing from the mysterious Frostmoon Scions of Nod-Krai, Lauma introduces a fresh face tied to the region’s spiritual lore and icy wilderness. Identified as the &quot;Maiden of the Grove,&quot; she is a Dendro character associated with the Cerva Nivea constellation.With Genshin Impact 6.0 expected to fully unlock the expanse of Nod-Krai, Lauma’s arrival hints at a stronger connection between the Traveler's journey and the ancient civilizations that call this land home.Lauma's reveal in Genshin Impact's 6.0 drip marketing postLauma has been officially revealed as one of the upcoming playable characters in the Genshin Impact 6.0 update. As a spiritual leader figure of the Frostmoon Scions, her presence brings a new layer of mystery and lore from Nod-Krai. The following is all the new information revealed about Lauma in her official drip marketing post:Moon Wheel: DendroTitle: Evermoon's Sacrament SongMaiden of the GroveConstellation: Cerva NiveaNefer, another mysterious character from Nod-Krai, has said this about Lauma:&quot;Under our Moonchanter's most benevolent watch, no innocents or animals shall come to harm... *sigh* Or so I would like to say, but should the law of the jungle falls away, some sharp-fanged beasts will surely be starved the taste of flesh.&quot;Lauma presents a regal, nature-bound look that blends mysticism with elegance. Her attire prominently features flowing blue-green fabrics adorned with moon and forest motifs, and intricate gold ornaments, all of which highlight her role as a sacred figure among the Frostmoon Scions. The most striking are her horn-like antlers, elf ears, and long lavender hair, adding to her otherworldly presence.Her Dendro Moon Wheel and organic design emphasize her connection to nature and the sacred groves of Nod-Krai. Lauma’s graceful design suggests a character who will likely play a support or sub-healer role in-game, tied with lunar-based mechanics.Expected release window for Lauma in Genshin ImpactThe Genshin Impact 6.0 update is expected to go live on September 10, 2025, based on HoYoverse’s standard release schedule. Lauma is expected to be released on one of the following dates:Phase I: September 10, 2025Phase II: September 30, 2025More details about Lauma’s release schedule will be announced during the Version 6.0 livestream.