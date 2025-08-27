Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream code release date and time

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 27, 2025 09:23 GMT
Livestream code release time (Image via HoYoverse)
Livestream code release time (Image via HoYoverse)

The Special Program for Genshin Impact 6.0 has will be livestreamed on August 29, 2025. Version 6.0 is going to be a huge update since it will introduce a new region, and it is the anniversary update. Besides the content announcements, Travelers can look forward to the new redemption codes that will be released during the livestream.

Ad

These codes can be redeemed to obtain Primogems and other in-game items. This article will cover the release timings for version 6.0 livestream codes, along with a guide on how to redeem them.

Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream codes release timings

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

HoYoverse has announced that a Special Program for Genshin Impact 6.0 will be livestreamed on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels on August 29, 2025, at 7:51 am (UTC-4). However, its main segment will begin at 8 am (UTC-4). During the livestream, the officials will share three new codes Travelers can redeem for the following rewards:

  • Primogem x 300
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x 10
  • Hero's Wit x 5
  • Mora x 50,000

The livestream codes will be shared during the main segment, so players can find the exact starting timings of the Special Program in different time zones below.

Ad

America (August 29, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 5 am
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 6 am
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 7 am
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 8 am

Europe (August 29, 2025)

  • Western European Standard Time (WEST): 1 pm
  • Central European Standard Time (CEST): 2 pm
  • Eastern European Standard Time (EEST): 3 pm

Asia (August 29, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 5:30 pm
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 8 pm
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 9 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 9 pm

How to redeem livestream code

Promotional code redemption page (Image via HoYoverse)
Promotional code redemption page (Image via HoYoverse)

There are three ways to redeem a livestream code in Genshin Impact. Follow these steps to use the codes and obtain the freebies:

Ad

Redeem code on the website

  • Click here to visit the game's website.
  • Log in using the game account details.
  • Select the server and enter the code.

Redeem code via in-game settings

  • Open Settings from the main menu.
  • Go to Accounts and click on Redeem Now.
  • Enter the code and confirm.

Redeem code on HoYoLAB

  • Go to HoYo Guides section in Genshin Impact.
  • Click on Redeem.
  • Select the server and confirm.

The rewards can be collected from the in-game mailbox.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications