Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream code release date and time

The Special Program for Genshin Impact 6.0 has will be livestreamed on August 29, 2025. Version 6.0 is going to be a huge update since it will introduce a new region, and it is the anniversary update. Besides the content announcements, Travelers can look forward to the new redemption codes that will be released during the livestream.These codes can be redeemed to obtain Primogems and other in-game items. This article will cover the release timings for version 6.0 livestream codes, along with a guide on how to redeem them.Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream codes release timingsHoYoverse has announced that a Special Program for Genshin Impact 6.0 will be livestreamed on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels on August 29, 2025, at 7:51 am (UTC-4). However, its main segment will begin at 8 am (UTC-4). During the livestream, the officials will share three new codes Travelers can redeem for the following rewards:Primogem x 300Mystic Enhancement Ore x 10Hero's Wit x 5Mora x 50,000The livestream codes will be shared during the main segment, so players can find the exact starting timings of the Special Program in different time zones below.America (August 29, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 5 amMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 6 amCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 7 amEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 8 amEurope (August 29, 2025)Western European Standard Time (WEST): 1 pmCentral European Standard Time (CEST): 2 pmEastern European Standard Time (EEST): 3 pmAsia (August 29, 2025)India Standard Time (IST): 5:30 pmPhilippine Standard Time (PHT): 8 pmJapanese Standard Time (JST): 9 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 9 pmHow to redeem livestream codePromotional code redemption page (Image via HoYoverse)There are three ways to redeem a livestream code in Genshin Impact. Follow these steps to use the codes and obtain the freebies:Redeem code on the websiteClick here to visit the game's website.Log in using the game account details.Select the server and enter the code.Redeem code via in-game settingsOpen Settings from the main menu.Go to Accounts and click on Redeem Now.Enter the code and confirm.Redeem code on HoYoLABGo to HoYo Guides section in Genshin Impact.Click on Redeem.Select the server and confirm.The rewards can be collected from the in-game mailbox.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.