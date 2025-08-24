Genshin Impact 6.0: Traveler Anecdotes to become a permanent feature, as per leaks

Travelers' Tales is an event in Genshin Impact that was initially released in version 5.4. In this mode, players can interact with playable characters in the open world and go through various mini-stories regarding them. This event was re-released during the 5.7 update, featuring more playable characters and new mini-stories in the open world than the previous version.The developers have mentioned that this Traveler's Tales event is only a trial version. Recent leaks suggest that character anecdotes from these events may become a permanent feature in the upcoming version 6.0.This article will list the new Genshin Impact leaks, which hint that the Traveler Anecdotes event could become a permanent feature starting from version 6.0.Note: This article is based on leaked information. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt. Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 local legend leaksTraveler Anecdotes event might become a permanent feature starting from Genshin Impact 6.06.0 Updated Traveler's tales (Character Anecdotes) to become Permanent feature (old story also appear if you have missed it) + Wishing mechanic for wanted character to appear next day byu/LuneYao inGenshin_Impact_LeaksThe Genshin developers mentioned during the version 5.7 live stream that they plan to make the Travelers' Tales a permanent mode. However, they have not officially announced when this event will be released in-game. New leaks about the 6.0 version hint that the permanent version of this mode might be released in this update.Furthermore, based on these leaks, it seems that players can access all character anecdotes that were released in the previous Travelers' Tales events. Players are rumored to receive a new gadget called Travel Accounts, which they can use to track these character anecdotes and mini-stories.After completing each anecdote, players can also gain a special item called Anecdote Stamps. These items can be exchanged for Primogems with the help of the rumored new gadget. Furthermore, players cannot acquire these stamps after completing the same anecdote twice.Based on the leaked info, the permanent Traveler's Tales event, rumored to be released in version 6.0, is expected to have additional features. Players can wish for specific character anecdotes to appear in the game. There is also a two-day cooldown before players can make a wish for a different character anecdote.However, this wishing mechanic is not rumored to guarantee the appearance of the specific character in the open world. Depending on the other anecdotes that players have completed, the chance of getting to interact with this character will increase.For further information regarding the permanent version of the Travelers' Tales event, players must wait for the version 6.0 live stream, which is speculated to be held on August 29, 2025.Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 Imaginarium Theater leaks: New rewards, challenges, and more