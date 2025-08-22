Genshin Impact 6.0 local legend leaks

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 22, 2025 10:15 GMT
New local legends in Genshin Impact 6.0 leaked (Image via HoYoverse)
Local Legends in Genshin Impact are some of the toughest bosses that players can find while exploring the overworld. New leaks from the beta suggest that version 6.0 will also introduce three new Local Legends in Nod-Krai. Additionally, unlike previous bosses, the new ones will likely be a part of a new challenge series called the Valiant Chronicles. Completing this challenge will reward Travelers with a decent amount of Primogems and other in-game items.

This article further discusses the new Nod-Krai Local Legends, their locations, and the new Valiant Chronicles in Genshin Impact 6.0, as per leaks.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

New Nod-Krai Local Legends in Genshin Impact 6.0 leaked

Kuroo is a pretty credible source for leaks, and they have leaked three new Local Legends in Nod-Krai that will be available in Genshin Impact 6.0. This includes the names of these bosses and their locations on the map.

According to the leaks, the first Local Legend is called Raskolnikov. He is a Fatui enemy and is located in an underground area inside the Fatui workshop in Paha Isle. The second boss is supposedly called Crab Tsar. It resembles a Sternshield Crab and is also located in an underground cave on Hiisi Island. Meanwhile, the last one is called Sigurd, and can be found near the Blue Amber Lake.

Additionally, based on beta leaks by Kuroo, Genshin Impact 6.0 is expected to introduce a new Local Legends event menu called Valiant Chronicles. It will be slightly different from the regular Local Legend challenge and can be accessed by talking to Katheryne in the Adventurer's Guild.

Challenges in the Valiant Chronicles will be unlocked only after reaching Adventure Rank 55 and completing the Prerequisite World Quest based on the boss's location. Moreover, defeating the bosses before unlocking this menu will not be included in the record.

Usually, defeating a Local Legend unlocks up to three achievements, but the Valiant Chronicles will allow Travelers to complete additional objectives. Completing all of them at World Level 8 or above will reward players with up to 60 Primogems, Mora, enemy drops, and Avatar Frames.

HoYoverse is expected to livestream the Special Program for version 6.0 on August 29, 2025. The officials might share more information on the new Local Legends and Valiant Chronicles during the livestream.

bell-icon Manage notifications