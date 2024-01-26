Genshin Impact Adeptus Mechanical Marvel Web Event guide: How to get 40 Primogems

Genshin Impact has released a new Web Event featuring the upcoming playable character, Xianyun, titled Adeptus Mechanical Marvel. During the event, you must help the Cloud Retainer invent her latest Supreme Cuisine Machine. It is a pretty simple task, and all you need to do is follow the on-screen instructions, lay out the design for her new invention, and assemble the machine to complete the event.

Completing the new Adeptus Mechanical Marvel will give you in-game items and 40 Primogem rewards in Genshin Impact. Here's a complete guide on how to play the Xianyun Web Event.

Play the Genshin Impact Adeptus Mechanical Marvel to win 40 Primogems for free

To participate in the Adeptus Mechanical Marvel Web Event, click on the link provided in the X post above by Genshin Impact. It will take you to the event page, and you must log in using your HoYoverse account.

The event starts with a few dialogues by Xianyun, who is working on her new invention and plans to invite her friends over once it is completed. Keep following the prompts to proceed with the event.

Tap on the machine's image to draw the design (Image via HoYoverse)

There are three stages in the Adeptus Mechanical Marvel event. The first one is to draw the correct shape of the machine. Simply tap on the outlined image and let the mini-Xianyun do the rest to complete the first part. Next, click on the "Make the components" option.

Share the event to complete the second part (Image via HoYoverse)

In the second stage, you need to share the event to obtain the ores needed to build the machine. Downloading the image will also work. This will trigger a couple more dialogues and complete the second part. Next, tap "Assemble the machine" to start the final stage.

Drag the icons from the right to assemble the machine (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, drag all four parts from the right side toward the machine's silhouette in the right order. This will finally complete the device, and you will get the following rewards:

Primogems x40

Mora x20000

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x3

Mystic Enhancement Ore 2

The rewards will be sent to your Genshin Impact account via mail within five to 10 minutes. Once that is done, a couple more dialogues from Cloud Retainer will trigger about Ganyu, Shenhe, and her fellow Adepti, and this will conclude the Web Event.

You will be able to download an event-exclusive Xianyun wallpaper as well.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guide and updates.