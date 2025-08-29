Genshin Impact Aino release date, time, and countdown

Aino in Genshin Impact is one of the upcoming playable characters in Nod-Krai. She will be released as a 4-star unit in the second half of the version Luna I update. She is a child prodigy, founder of the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop, and the creator of Ineffa. Aino will play a significant role in the upcoming Archon Quest, so players can look forward to meeting her.
This article will cover Aino's release timings in different time zones and include a countdown that shows the exact time until her debut in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Aino banner release date and countdown
Aino is a 4-star character and will be featured on Flins and Yelan's banners during the second half of Genshin Impact Luna I. This means that Travelers can pull for this little genius on September 30, 2025, at 6 pm (server time).
The exact timings for Aino's debut in the game will differ for each server since they follow different time zones, which are:
- Asia - UTC+8
- Europe - UTC+1
- America - UTC-5
Here are the countdowns that show the time until Aino finally debuts in the game in all three servers.
Asia
Aino's banner will be available on the Asian server on September 30, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+8).
Europe
After the Asian server comes the European server. Aino will arrive on this server on September 30, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+1).
America
Players on the American server will be the last to have the opportunity to pull Aino, as she will be released on September 30, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC-5).
While Aino will be featured on the second-half banners for only three weeks, she will still be available in the permanent gacha since she is a 4-star character. So, Travelers will have a chance of getting her in the future.
Luna I second-half banner details
Here is a list of characters who will be in the second-half banners in Luna I update:
- Flins (5-star Electro)
- Yelan (5-star Hydro)
- Aino (4-star Hydro)
Aino will be featured on both Flins' and Yelan's banners for the entirety of the second half in version Luna I. There will be two more 4-star characters who will be revealed later when this phase is about to start.
