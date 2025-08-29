Genshin Impact Aino release date, time, and countdown

Aino in Genshin Impact is one of the upcoming playable characters in Nod-Krai. She will be released as a 4-star unit in the second half of the version Luna I update. She is a child prodigy, founder of the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop, and the creator of Ineffa. Aino will play a significant role in the upcoming Archon Quest, so players can look forward to meeting her.

Ad

This article will cover Aino's release timings in different time zones and include a countdown that shows the exact time until her debut in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Aino banner release date and countdown

Aino can be invited for free while progressing through the main quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Aino is a 4-star character and will be featured on Flins and Yelan's banners during the second half of Genshin Impact Luna I. This means that Travelers can pull for this little genius on September 30, 2025, at 6 pm (server time).

Ad

Trending

The exact timings for Aino's debut in the game will differ for each server since they follow different time zones, which are:

Asia - UTC+8

Europe - UTC+1

America - UTC-5

Here are the countdowns that show the time until Aino finally debuts in the game in all three servers.

Asia

Aino's banner will be available on the Asian server on September 30, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+8).

Ad

Europe

After the Asian server comes the European server. Aino will arrive on this server on September 30, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+1).

Ad

America

Players on the American server will be the last to have the opportunity to pull Aino, as she will be released on September 30, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC-5).

Ad

While Aino will be featured on the second-half banners for only three weeks, she will still be available in the permanent gacha since she is a 4-star character. So, Travelers will have a chance of getting her in the future.

Also read: Aino ascension and skill level-up materials

Luna I second-half banner details

Aino will be on the second half banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of characters who will be in the second-half banners in Luna I update:

Ad

Flins (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Yelan (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Aino (4-star Hydro)

Aino will be featured on both Flins' and Yelan's banners for the entirety of the second half in version Luna I. There will be two more 4-star characters who will be revealed later when this phase is about to start.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.