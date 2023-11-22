Genshin Impact: Athos's Confession map location and treasure chest guide

Genshin Impact's latest 4.2 update introduced a lot of puzzles and hidden treasures to the game. Players can find treasure maps inside Giant Clams by exploring underwater in the Morte Region. One such item is Althos's Confession treasure map, located near the underwater Teleport Waypoint, north of the Tower of Ipsissimus.

You can use the map to discover Althos's Confession treasure, an Exquisite Chest. Obtaining it will reward you with Primogems and other in-game items.

In this article, we will guide you on how to easily find Althos's Confession treasure in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Althos's Confession treasure location and chest guide

Genshin Impact's version 4.2 added eight treasure maps to the game, each rewarding players with an Exquisite Chest. One of these is Althos's Confession treasure found near Lumidouce Harbor. You can obtain the chest easily by following the steps given below.

Finding Althos's Confession treasure map

Teleport Waypoint to find Althos's Confession treasure map (Image via HoYoverse)

In order to obtain Althos's Confession treasure map, you must first teleport to the underwater Teleport Waypoint located north of the Tower of Ipsissimus, shown on the map above.

Move towards the entrance on your back (Image via YouTube/WoWQuest)

Once you arrive at the location, you must turn around and move toward the entrance shown in the image.

Giant Clam with the treasure map (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

After entering the gate, swim towards the left-hand side to find a Giant Clam in the corner. Opening the Giant Clam will reveal the Althos's Confession treasure map. You can obtain it by selecting the "Pick up" prompt when it appears.

How to claim Althos's Confession treasure

Althos's Confession treasure map (Image via HoYoverse)

Referring to the Althos's Confession treasure map will reveal the location of the treasure chest to be near Lumidouce Harbor, as shown in the image above.

Althos's Confession treasure location (Image via HoYoverse)

You must teleport to the Teleport Waypoint at the harbor and then glide down toward the location shown on the map above.

How to find the treasure chest? (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

Upon reaching the spot, you will see a dug hole with a shovel next to it. Get close to the hole, and you will receive the "Dig" prompt. Select it to reveal the Exquisite Chest, which is Althos's Confession treasure.

