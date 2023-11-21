Genshin Impact: Rocky Avildsen's disappearance map and treasure chest location

Rocky Avildsen is a newly released local legend in Genshin Impact's 4.2 update. While players can challenge him for achievement similar to other local legends, they can obtain additional rewards by finding his disappearance treasure. To obtain it, however, you must first get your hands on the disappearance treasure map mentioning the treasure's location.

Rocky Avildsen's disappearance treasure map can be found underwater near the Fort Charybdis Ruins. The map will then highlight the treasure's location, and you will be tasked with defeating a Treasure Hoarder to claim what is essentially an Exquisite Chest.

In this article, we will guide you on how to easily find Rocky Avildsen's disappearance treasure in Genshin Impact.

How to obtain Rocky Avildsen's disappearance treasure in Genshin Impact

Rocky Avildsen is a local legend introduced in Genshin Impact's 4.2 update, and you can find his disappearance treasure to obtain a lucrative Exquisite Chest. The steps you must follow to claim this treasure are listed below.

Finding Rocky Avildsen's disappearance treasure map

Rocky Avildsen's disappearance treasure map location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first thing you need to do is obtain the disappearance treasure map, which is located underwater near the Tower of Ipsissimus. You can quickly reach its location from the Teleport Waypoint at Fort Charybdis Ruins in the Morte Region, as shown on the map above.

Giant Clam underwater location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can glide down from the Teleport Waypoint in the southern direction towards the location marked on the map above.

Giant Clam as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you're at the mentioned location, you will come across a Giant Clam. You can open it and select the "Pick up" prompt to obtain Rocky Avildsen's disappearance treasure map inside it.

How to claim Rocky Avildsen's disappearance treasure

Rocky Avildsen's disappearance treasure map (Image via HoYoverse)

After referring to the treasure map, you will learn that Rocky Avildsen's disappearance treasure is located on a small island southeast of the Fort Charybdis Ruins.

How to reach the island with treasure (Image via HoYoverse)

You can use the underwater Teleport Waypoint shown on the map above to quickly reach the highlighted island.

Defeat Davy Smith Jr. to obtain the disappearance treasure (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon reaching, you will be confronted by a Treasure Hoarder named "Davy Smith Jr."

You must engage in combat with the enemy and defeat him.

Once the battle is over, you will be able to claim Rocky Avildsen's disappearance treasure in the form of an Exquisite Chest.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.