Genshin Impact birthdays of all 62 playable characters in 2023

Curious Travelers should know that there are 62 playable characters in Genshin Impact in 2023, each with their own birthdays. None of the cast has a specific birth year, but there is still plenty of information on their birth months and days. This short guide will state all of their known birthdays.
One can verify this information by owning a character and checking out their "Profile" section on their character screen. You will see the same date in the top right corner as the ones posted in this article. Other useful details will be listed below, such as what players get on these specific days.
List of all playable character birthdays in Genshin Impact (2023)
Here is a list of playable character birthdays in Genshin Impact from January to June:
- Wanderer: January 3
- Thoma: January 9
- Diona: January 18
- Rosaria: January 24
- Alhaitham: February 11
- Beidou: February 14
- Kokomi: February 22
- Bennett: February 29
- Qiqi: March 3
- Yaoyao: March 6
- Shenhe: March 10
- Jean: March 14
- Noelle: March 21
- Ayato: March 26
- Aloy: April 4
- Xiao: April 17
- Yelan: April 20
- Diluc: April 30
- Candace: May 3
- Collei: May 8
- Gorou: May 18
- Yun Jin: May 21
- Fischl: May 27
- Itto: June 1
- Lisa: June 9
- Venti: June 16
- Yoimiya: June 21
- Cyno: June 23
- Raiden Shogun: June 26
- Yae Miko: June 27
Gamers will receive mail from a character if they happen to log in on the day they were born. That mail will include some free items, which some Genshin Impact players might appreciate. It is worth mentioning that gamers don't need to own the character to receive the freebies.
The rewards you get from these types of mail will vary from one character to another, as well as being different every year. Also, Bennett will give players his mail on February 28 since February 29 only appears once every four years.
Curious players might wish to know the rest of the birthdays. Here are the rest of the relevant days associated with Genshin Impact characters born from July to December:
- Barbara: July 5
- Kujou Sara: July 14
- Hu Tao: July 15
- Tartaglia: July 20
- Heizou: July 24
- Klee: July 27
- Kuki Shinobu: July 27
- Yanfei: July 28
- Amber: August 10
- Faruzan: August 20
- Ningguang: August 26
- Mona: August 31
- Chongyun: September 7
- Razor: September 9
- Albedo: September 13
- Ayaka: September 28
- Xingqiu: October 9
- Xinyan: October 16
- Sayu: October 19
- Eula: October 25
- Nahida: October 27
- Kazuha: October 29
- Xiangling: November 2
- Keqing: November 20
- Sucrose: November 26
- Kaeya: November 30
- Ganyu: December 2
- Nilou: December 3
- Layla: December 19
- Dori: December 21
- Tighnari: December 29
- Zhongli: December 31
Paimon is a non-playable character, but she still has a birthday that gives players some mail and other free rewards. She was born on the same day as Arataki Itto, which is June 1. Also, the player gets to choose the Traveler's birthday, which could be any day of the year.
All of the above information is accurate as of Genshin Impact 3.4.
