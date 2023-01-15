Genshin Impact birthdays of all 62 playable characters in 2023

Curious Travelers should know that there are 62 playable characters in Genshin Impact in 2023, each with their own birthdays. None of the cast has a specific birth year, but there is still plenty of information on their birth months and days. This short guide will state all of their known birthdays.

One can verify this information by owning a character and checking out their "Profile" section on their character screen. You will see the same date in the top right corner as the ones posted in this article. Other useful details will be listed below, such as what players get on these specific days.

List of all playable character birthdays in Genshin Impact (2023)

Crossover playable characters are also included (image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of playable character birthdays in Genshin Impact from January to June:

Wanderer : January 3

: January 3 Thoma: January 9

January 9 Diona: January 18

January 18 Rosaria: January 24

January 24 Alhaitham : February 11

: February 11 Beidou: February 14

February 14 Kokomi: February 22

February 22 Bennett : February 29

: February 29 Qiqi: March 3

March 3 Yaoyao: March 6

March 6 Shenhe: March 10

March 10 Jean: March 14

March 14 Noelle: March 21

March 21 Ayato: March 26

March 26 Aloy: April 4

April 4 Xiao: April 17

April 17 Yelan: April 20

April 20 Diluc: April 30

April 30 Candace: May 3

May 3 Collei: May 8

May 8 Gorou: May 18

May 18 Yun Jin: May 21

May 21 Fischl: May 27

May 27 Itto: June 1

June 1 Lisa: June 9

June 9 Venti: June 16

June 16 Yoimiya: June 21

June 21 Cyno: June 23

June 23 Raiden Shogun: June 26

June 26 Yae Miko: June 27

Gamers will receive mail from a character if they happen to log in on the day they were born. That mail will include some free items, which some Genshin Impact players might appreciate. It is worth mentioning that gamers don't need to own the character to receive the freebies.

The rewards you get from these types of mail will vary from one character to another, as well as being different every year. Also, Bennett will give players his mail on February 28 since February 29 only appears once every four years.

Zhongli was born on the final day of the year (Image via HoYoverse)

Curious players might wish to know the rest of the birthdays. Here are the rest of the relevant days associated with Genshin Impact characters born from July to December:

Barbara: July 5

July 5 Kujou Sara: July 14

July 14 Hu Tao: July 15

July 15 Tartaglia: July 20

July 20 Heizou: July 24

July 24 Klee: July 27

July 27 Kuki Shinobu: July 27

July 27 Yanfei: July 28

July 28 Amber: August 10

August 10 Faruzan : August 20

: August 20 Ningguang: August 26

August 26 Mona: August 31

August 31 Chongyun: September 7

September 7 Razor: September 9

September 9 Albedo: September 13

September 13 Ayaka: September 28

September 28 Xingqiu: October 9

October 9 Xinyan: October 16

October 16 Sayu: October 19

October 19 Eula: October 25

October 25 Nahida: October 27

October 27 Kazuha: October 29

October 29 Xiangling: November 2

November 2 Keqing: November 20

November 20 Sucrose: November 26

November 26 Kaeya: November 30

November 30 Ganyu: December 2

December 2 Nilou: December 3

December 3 Layla: December 19

December 19 Dori: December 21

December 21 Tighnari: December 29

December 29 Zhongli: December 31

Paimon is a non-playable character, but she still has a birthday that gives players some mail and other free rewards. She was born on the same day as Arataki Itto, which is June 1. Also, the player gets to choose the Traveler's birthday, which could be any day of the year.

All of the above information is accurate as of Genshin Impact 3.4.

