Genshin Impact Bloodsoaked Ruins stats and materials

Bloodsoaked Ruins in Genshin Impact is a 5-star Polearm and Flins's signature weapon. Its stats and effects at level 90 R1 have been revealed, and it is a pretty good weapon that provides a lot of CRIT Rate from its second stat. Meanwhile, its passive effect boosts the equipping character's CRIT DMG, Lunar-Charged DMG, and Energy Recharge, making it a solid weapon for Flins.

This article will cover all of Bloodsoaked Ruins's stats and effects, and list the materials required to level it up in Genshin Impact.

Bloodsoaked Ruins stats, effects, and level-up materials in Genshin Impact

Bloodsoaked Ruins stats and effects

Bloodsoaked Ruins at level 90 R1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Bloodsoaked Ruins is a 5-star Polearm in Genshin Impact, and here are all of its stats and effects at level 90 and refinement rank I:

Base ATK : 674

: 674 Second stat : CRIT Rate 22.1%

: CRIT Rate 22.1% Passive effect: For 3.5 seconds after using an Elemental Burst, the equipping character's Lunar-Charged DMG dealt to opponents is increased by 36%. Additionally, after triggering a Lunar-Charged reaction, the equipping character will gain a Requiem of Ruin status, which increases CRIT DMG by 28% for 6 seconds. They will also regain 12 Elemental Energy. Elemental Energy can be restored this way once every 14 seconds.

Flins's signature weapon has a pretty high Base ATK, and its second stat gives a good amount of CRIT Rate. Meanwhile, the weapon's passive significantly increases the equipping character's CRIT DMG and Lunar-Charged DMG. AT R5, you can expect these bonuses to be doubled.

Bloodsoaked Ruins level-up materials

Bloodsoaked Ruins level-up materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are all the materials you will need to max ascend Flins's signature weapon:

Ember of Long Night Flint x 5

Afterglow of Long Night Flint x 14

Flare of Long Night Flint x 14

Blaze of Long Night Flint x 6

Mistshroud Manifestation x 23

Mistshroud Plate x27

Mistshroud Helmet x 41

Tattered Warrant x 15

Immaculate Warrant x 23

Frost-Etched Warrant x 27

Mora x 225,000

Mistshroud Manifestation and its higher rarities can be obtained by defeating the Wild Hunt enemies, such as Wilderness Hunter and Wilderness Exile. Meanwhile, Tattered Warrant and its other rarities can be obtained by defeating Fatui Oprichniki.

Ember of Long Night Flint and its other rarities are weapon ascension materials that can be farmed in the Lost Mooncourt domain in Hiisi Island only on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

