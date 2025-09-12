Nod-Krai enemy locations in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact Luna I update was released recently with a new region, enemies, bosses, Local Legends, materials, and a lot of new exploration mechanisms. If you want to build Nod-Krai characters like Lauma and Aino, you must farm for the latest materials dropped by the Nod-Krai enemies.

Ad

Below, we have listed the location of all the new Nod-Krai enemies in the Paha Isle, Hiisi Island, and Lempo Isle sub-regions of Genshin Impact.

Details and locations of all Nod-Krai enemies in Genshin Impact

Ad

Trending

Five new enemy types were introduced with the new Nod-Krai map update in the Luna I version, and they are Radiant Beast, Frostmoon Scion, Landcruiser, Fatui Oprichniki, and Wasteless Wild Hunt. Further information regarding the locations and farming routes of these enemies will be given in the section below.

1) Radiant Beast

Radiant Beasts are new enemies that can be found in various locations throughout the Nod-Krai map. They drop Lightless Bone, Glowing Remains, and Radiant Exoskeleton materials after they are slain.

Ad

Route 1

Locations of all Radiant Beast enemies on Paha Isle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

You can only find two Radiant Beast enemies in the Paha Isle sub-area. Their locations are marked in the picture above.

Ad

Also read: Should you pull for Lauma in Genshin Impact?

Route 2

Locations of all Radiant Beast enemies on Hiisi Island (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Hiisi Island has up to eight different locations for the Radiant Beast enemies. If you are looking to defeat these enemies, you can follow the marked route in the picture above to locate all the Radiant Beasts' positions on Hiisi Island.

Ad

Also read: Is a level 100 character worth in Genshin Impact?

Route 3

Locations of all Radiant Beast enemies on Barrowmoss Barrens area (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The locations of Radiant Beast enemies in the Lempo Isle area have been divided into two parts, as this area has numerous locations where these enemies can be found. For the first route, you can find up to six locations for these enemies in the Barrowmoss Barrens location.

Ad

Also read: How to unlock Luna treasure compass in Genshin Impact?

Route 4

Locations of all Radiant Beast enemies on Blue Amber Lake and Nothing Passage areas (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

This is the last farming route for the Radiant Beast enemies in Nod-Krai. You can find up to seven of these enemies in the Blue Amber Lake and Nothing Passage areas. You can follow the marked route to find the location of all Radiant Beast enemies in this location.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Friends of Moleyvalley quest guide

2) Frostnight Scion

Frostnight Scions are new enemies that drop Frostnight's Glimmer, Frostnight's Glow, and Frostnight's Glory materials after they are slain.

Route 1

Locations of all Frostnight Scion enemies on Hiisi Island (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

You can only find three Frostnight Scion enemies on the entire Hiisi Island sub-area. The locations of these enemies are close to the Teleport Waypoints, as shown in the above picture.

Ad

Route 2

Locations of all Frostnight Scion enemies near the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop area in Lempo Isle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

You can find four Frostnight Scion enemies near the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop area on Lempo Isle.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Blackmarrow Lantern weapon guide

Route 3

Locations of the remaining Frostnight Scion enemies in Lempo Isle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Seven Frostnight Scion enemies can be found near the Blue Amber Lake, Nothing Passage, and Eye of Kratti locations on the Lempo Isle area. Follow the marked route to find and defeat all of them.

Ad

Route 4

Locations of all Frostnight Scion enemies in Paha Isle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Lastly, you can find two Frostnight Scion enemies at the Paha Isle area in the Nod-Krai region of Genshin Impact. The locations of these enemies are close to the Teleport Waypoints, and you can follow the marked route in the above picture to find them.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Master Key weapon guide

3) Landcruiser

Most of these Landcruiser enemies are only found on the Paha Isle area in Genshin Impact. They drop the Broken Drive Shaft, Reinforced Drive Shaft, and Precision Drive Shaft materials after they are defeated. You need to farm for these materials if you want to build Aino.

Route 1

Farming route 1 for the Landcruiser enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

In the first farming route of Landcruiser enemies, you can find three of them. One of them is in Paha Isle, and the other two are near the Teleport Waypoint at the Nothing Passage area in Lempo Isle.

Ad

Route 2

Farming route 2 for the Landcruiser enemies in Paha Isle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

It might take a lot of time to complete the second Farming route for the Landcruiser enemies, as you can find 23 of them on this route. Follow the marked route in the above picture to find all of these Landcruiser enemies on the farming route 2.

Ad

Also read: Is Lauma's signature weapon worth it in Genshin Impact?

Route 3

Farming route 3 for the Landcruiser enemies in Paha Isle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Lastly, you can find 18 Landcruiser enemies in the third farming route. Most of them are found in groups of two or three, making it easier for you to defeat all of these enemies.

Ad

4) Fatui Oprichniki

The Fatui Oprichinki drop the Tattered Warrant, Immaculate Warrant, and Frost-Etched Warrant materials when they are slain. You will need various drops of these three materials if you want to upgrade Lauma's talents.

Route 1

Locations of all Fatui Oprichniki enemies on Hiisi Island (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

On the Hiisi Island area, you can find five Fatui Oprichniki enemies if you follow the marked route in the above picture.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna II drip marketing reveals Nefer, an upcoming playable character

Route 2

Locations of all Fatui Oprichniki enemies in Lempo Isle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

On Lempo Isle, you can find 16 Fatui Oprichniki enemies at the marked locations. Most of them are found in groups of two to four members, and you can prioritize this route if you need some quick material drops from the Fatui Oprichniki enemies.

Ad

Route 3

Farming route 1 for the Fatui Oprichniki enemies in Paha Isle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

In the Paha Isle area of the game, you can find many Fatui Oprichniki enemies, since the Fatui's base, the Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau, is located in this area.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact: Echoes of an Unfinished Past quest guide

Route 4

Farming route 2 for the Fatui Oprichniki enemies in Paha Isle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The farming route for the Fatui Oprichniki enemies in Paha Isle has been divided into two routes, since there are a lot of enemies in this area. Since a majority of their locations have been marked on the previous route, you can only find 13 of these enemies on the last route.

Ad

5) Wasteland Wild Hunt

Wasteland Wild Hunt is the fifth and last enemy type introduced in the new Nod-Krai region. They drop the Mistshroud Manifestation, Mistshroud Plate, and Mistshroud Helmet materials after they are slain.

Route 1

Locations of all Wasteland Wild Hunt enemies in Paha Isle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

In Paha Isle, you can find 13 Wasteland Wild Hunt enemies from all of the locations marked in the above picture.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Whisper Beneath the Waves quest guide

Route 2

Locations of all Wasteland Wild Hunt enemies in Lempo Isle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

This farming route covers most of the Wasteland Wild Hunt enemies found in the Lempo Isle area. You can find seven of these enemies after following the marked route in the above picture.

Ad

Route 3

Farming route 3 for all Wasteland Wild Hunt enemies in Nod-Krai (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

This last route covers the location of all Wasteland Hunt Enemies on Hiisi Island and Lempo Isle. You can find 10 enemies by following the marked route in the above picture.

Also read: Genshin Impact: Team Rigor or Team Intuition quest guide

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.