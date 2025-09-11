Genshin Impact Blackmarrow Lantern weapon guide

Blackmarrow Lantern is a new craftable 4-star Catalyst introduced in Genshin Impact Luna I. It belongs to the Nod-Krai craftable weapon series, and can be forged after obtaining its blueprint from the blacksmith. Blackmarrow Lantern is tailor-made for characters who deal Bloom/Lunar-Bloom DMG, making it a very useful weapon for Hydro and Dendro units.
This article provides a guide on how to get and craft the Blackmarrow Lantern, along with its stats, level-up materials, and the best characters you can equip it on.
Genshin Impact Blackmarrow Lantern stats and level-up materials
The craftable 4-star Catalyst Blackmarrow Lantern has the following stats at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1:
- Base ATK: 454
- Secondary stat: 221 Elemental Mastery
This weapon is ideal for characters who need Elemental Mastery to trigger a variety of Elemental reactions. It also has the following passive effect:
Bloom DMG is increased by 48%, and Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by 12%. If the team's Moonsign is in Ascendant Gleam, Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by an additional 12%.
Blackmarrow Lantern can leveled up to 90 using these materials:
- Artful Device Fragment x3
- Artful Device Replica x9
- Artful Device Inheritance x9
- Artful Device Wish x4
- Frostnight's Glimmer x15
- Frostnight's Glow x18
- Frostnight's Glory x27
- Tattered Warrant x10
- Immaculate Warrant x15
- Frost-Etched Warrant x18
Genshin Impact Blackmarrow Lantern: How to craft
In order to craft Blackmarrow Lantern, you will first need to purchase its blueprint from Lyulka at the Nasha Town smithy in Nod-Krai. To reach her location, simply teleport to the Nasha Town Teleport Waypoint and head southeast to reach the Rossum Workshop smithy.
Interact with Lyulka, and click on the "I'd like to buy a weapon" option. Then, purchase the Diagram: Blackmarrow Lantern using the following items:
- Midsommar Berry x10
- Icy Pebble x10
- Rainbowdrop Crystal x10
Once you have bought the blueprint, you can forge the weapon using these materials:
- Borderland Catalyst Billet x1
- Rainbowdrop Crystals x50
- White Iron Chunks x50
Best characters for Blackmarrow Lantern in Genshin Impact
Since the Blackmarrow Lantern boosts Bloom and Lunar-Bloom DMG, characters who trigger these Elemental Reactions are the best users of this weapon. Some of these characters include:
- Lauma
- Nahida
- Mona
- Kokomi
Note that the Blackmarrow Lantern is 5-star character Lauma's second best weapon option, as it gives her an Elemental Mastery buff, and also increases her Lunar-Bloom DMG. Players who own Lauma and don't want to pull for her signature weapon can definitely consider using this free-to-play Catalyst.
