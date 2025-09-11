How to unlock Nod-Krai reputation system in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has introduced a new reputation system for the Nod-Krai region, called Meeting Points, which are similar to the mechanisms of the Tribal Chronicles in the Natlan region. Furthermore, players can offer sigils at these points to gain valuable rewards and special upgrades to the Luna Treasure Compass.

You can find three new Meeting Points in Luna I, featuring characters like Flins, Lauma, and Aino. However, you will need to complete several quests to unlock all of these special interactions on the Nod-Krai map.

This article provides details on how to unlock the new reputation system for the Nod-Krai region in Genshin Impact.

Unlocking the Nod-Krai reputation system in Genshin Impact

To gain access to the quests which unlock the Meeting Points of all three locations, first complete the Where the Moon Rises AQ till the part where you meet Aino at her home. After completing the interactions with Aino in this AQ, special symbols will point toward the locations of these Meeting Points on your map.

Complete three additional World Quests before you can unlock all of these Meeting Points. You can get three Hero's Wit and 21,500 Mora after completing each of these quests:

1) Meeting Point: Frostmoon Enclave

Location of the Meeting Point: Frostmoon Enclave (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the Meeting Point: Frostmoon Enclave, first complete another World Quest (WQ) titled Blessings of the Frost Moon. You can find the location of this quest marked on your mini-map after progressing through the Where the Moon Rises AQ.

If you are unable to start the Blessings of the Frost Moon WQ, since Lauma is occupied in the AQ, you can select the Focused Experience Mode for this WQ to start it. Once you choose this option, Lauma will be teleported to the Meeting Point's location.

In this WQ, help Lauma retrieve a special Lunar Semblance statue. After completing it, you can get access to the Meeting Point: Frostmoon Enclave system.

2) Meeting Point: Final Night Cemetery

Location of the Meeting Point: Final Night Cemetery (Image via HoYoverse)

The Meeting Point: Final Night Cemetery is north of the Statue of the New Moon in Paha Isle. Complete the To the Lighthouse WQ before you can get access to this Meeting Point.

For this one, you don't need to select the Focused Experience Mode, as Flins will arrive at the Meeting Point when you are at that location. The To the Lighthouse WQ is a short quest, where you can learn some details about the Lightkeepers faction, and their battles against the Wild Hunt enemies.

Shortly after completing this WQ, you can gain access to the Meeting Point: Final Night Cemetery.

3) Meeting Point: Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop

Location of the Meeting Point: Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, you can unlock the Problem-Sorting Robot WQ after you meet Aino at her house in the Where the Moon Rises AQ. You can start this WQ by going to the location of Aino's House in the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop area.

In this quest, Aino will ask the Traveler for help in finding one of her malfunctioning robots. This quest is short, and you will be able to learn more about Aino's special machinery skills. Shortly after completing it, you can unlock the last Meeting Point for the Nod-Krai area, released in the Genshin Impact Luna I update.

