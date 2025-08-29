Genshin Impact Flins release date, time, and countdown

Genshin Impact has finally confirmed that Flins will be released in the second half of the upcoming Luna I update. He is a Lightkeeper of Nod-Krai and guardian of the lighthouse. Flins is also a pretty popular character, and many look forward to his debut. His banner will be available for three weeks, which is enough time to get him.

This article will cover Flins's release dates and timings on all the in-game servers, along with some other banner details.

Genshin Impact Flins release date and countdown in all servers

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Genshin Impact Version "Luna I" Preview #GenshinLunaI #ItStartsInNodKrai ​ The Special Program redemption codes are now available. Visit the page during the validity period to redeem Primogems ×300 >> https://hoyo.link/1hIlFBAL ​ Wayfarer who has traveled the world, perhaps this is your first time here. Enjoy the wine and revelry beneath the gentle moon's gaze. But beware too, of the spirits and lies, and the cold moon's pallid rays.

The version Luna I livestream confirmed that Flins will be released in the second half of the new update, meaning the Lightkeeper will debut on September 30, 2025, at 6 pm (server time). The exact timings of his release will vary for each server since they follow different time zones, which are as follows:

Asia - UTC+8

Europe - UTC+1

America - UTC-5

Travelers can find the countdowns to Flins's release on three servers below.

Asia

Players on the Asian server will have the opportunity to pull for Flins first, as the Lightkeeper will be released on this server on September 30, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+8).

Europe

Flins's banner will arrive on the European server on September 30, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+1).

America

As usual, the second half banners will be released last on the American server. Flins will be released here on September 30, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC-5).

Genshin Impact Luna I second half banners

Second half banners in Version Luna I (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of characters who will be on the banners during the second half of Genshin Impact Luna I:

Flins (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Yelan (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Aino (4-star Hydro)

The second half of Luna I update will release two new Nod-Krai characters, Flins and Aino. The former is a limited 5-star unit, and the latter is a 4-star unit that will also be available for free. Additionally, Travelers can look forward to Yelan's rerun banner. She is an amazing character, as she not only deals a good amount of off-field damage but also buffs the on-field unit's DMG and is good for exploration.

Meanwhile, the weapon banner in the second half will feature these weapons:

Bloodsoaked Ruins (5-star Polearm)

(5-star Polearm) Aqua Simulacra (5-star Bow)

Bloodsoaked Ruins is Flins' signature weapon, while Aqua Simulacra is Yelan's signature weapon.

