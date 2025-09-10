Genshin Impact Luna I quest list and their locations

Nod-Krai has finally been released in the Genshin Impact Luna I update. There is a lot of stuff to do in the new map, including World Quests. You can find up to 20 quests in Nod-Krai, some of which unlock hidden areas on the map. Completing these quests will also give you a ton of Primogem rewards, Mora, and other in-game materials.
This article will list all the new World Quests in Nod-Krai and explain how to start them in Genshin Impact.
All Nod-Krai World Quests in Genshin Impact Luna I
Travelers' Tales: Destiny Drawn
Talk to Katheryne in Nasha Town and select the "Any news?" option. This will unlock the Anecdote Chronicles and start the Travelers' Tales quest.
East of the Moon, West of the Sun
East of the Moon, West of the Sun is a chain of World Quests featuring the following:
- The Shoemaker’s Children Go Barefoot
- The Tale-Telling Heart
- Whisper Beneath the Waves
Here's how you can start these quests in Genshin Impact.
The Shoemaker’s Children Go Barefoot
Use the southernmost teleport waypoint in Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau and head north to find a lift on the left side of the Fatui soldiers. Use it to go up to find two NPCs near a container. Approaching them will trigger a short cutscene. Once the cutscene ends, operate the control panel and enter the container to start The Shoemaker’s Children Go Barefoot quest.
The Tale-Telling Heart
Visiting the Blue Amber Lake will automatically start The Tale-Telling Heart quest.
Whisper Beneath the Waves
Use the teleport waypoint in Eye of Kratti and head east to find two ghost NPCs talking to each other. Once they're done talking, pick up the rock on the left of the ruins and throw it at the shipwreck. Next, enter through the hole to start the Whisper Beneath the Waves quest in Genshin Impact.
Polkka Beneath the Moon’s Oracle
Polkka Beneath the Moon’s Oracle is another chain of World Quests in Nod-Krai featuring the following:
- Eveliina quest
- The Tale of the Gate Stone
- Gift of the Mirage
- The Mirrors, the Maze, and the Tsar
- For a Green Island
- Echoes of an Unfinished Past
You can find the locations of all six quests in Polkka Beneath the Moon’s Oracle below.
Eveliina quest
Talk to the NPC with the quest marker behind Columbina's statue in Light-Bathed Platform to start the mystery quest.
The Tale of the Gate Stone
Go to the Frostmoon Enclave and talk to the NPC named Kasha to start The Tale of the Gate Stone quest in Genshin Impact. The quest marker is also visible on the map, so finding Kasha is easy.
Gift of the Mirage
Teleport to the waypoint southwest of Light-Bathed Platform and head east to find an NPC with a quest marker. Talk to him to start the Gift of the Mirage quest.
For a Green Island...
The For a Green Island quest automatically starts when you enter Thunderclap Reef for the first time.
The Mirrors, the Maze, and the Tsar
You can find a large hole in the ground west of Frostmoon Enclave. Entering the hole will automatically start The Mirrors, the Maze, and the Tsar quest.
The Power of Research
Use the southwest teleport waypoint above the Radiant Moonfly boss' icon on the map in Nothing Passage and approach the large sphere. This will trigger a dialogue and start The Power of Research quest in Genshin Impact.
The Stress of Changing Careers
Teleport to the Northern Training Ground waypoint northeast of Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop and head straight to find an NPC with the quest marker. Talk to him to start The Stress of Changing Careers.
The Bell of Mourning Echoes
The Bell of Mourning Echoes is a hidden World Quest in Genshin Impact that you can only start by obtaining the following relics:
- Undying One’s Mourning Bell
- A Horn Unwinded
- Dyed Tassel
Click here for a complete The Bell of Mourning Echoes quest guide.
Colors of Emptiness
Colors of Emptiness is a short series with the following quests:
- Crimson Cleansing
- Blues of the Old World
- Colors Out Of Space
Crimson Cleansing
Use the teleport waypoint in northern Nothing Passage and go southeast to find a large container. Destroy it using the Kuuvahki energy to start the Crimson Cleansing quest.
Blues of the Old World
Use the waypoint northwest of the Blue Amber Lake and head northeast to find a strange blue orb. Interacting with it will start the Blues of the Old World.
Colors out of Space
Colors out of Space will automatically begin after you've completed both Crimson Cleansing and Blues of the Old World.
Drifting Toward a Promised Sky
Use the easternmost waypoint in Paha Isle and walk northwest to find a jellyfish trapped inside a room. Approaching it will start the Drifting Toward a Promised Sky quest in Genshin Impact.
Priorities First
Use the southwest waypoint in Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau and head straight to enter the Fatui facility. Once inside, you will find a barrier that can only be removed with an ID. Stand on the box on the right side of the barrier and pull the ID before slowly unlocking the two locks on the barrier.
Once the barrier is down, head deeper into the facility until you find a robot enemy. Defeating it will start the Priorities First quest.
Friends of Moleyvalley
Teleport to the waypoint northwest of Nasha Town and go south to find a girl. Talk to her to start the Friends of Moleyvalley quest in Genshin Impact.
Team Rigor, or Team Intuition?
Follow the quest marker in Barrowmoss Barrens and approach the two NPCs near the large robot to start Team Rigor, or Team Intuition? quest.
