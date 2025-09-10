All Nod-Krai Shrine of Depths locations in Genshin Impact Luna I

The Shrine of Depths is one of the few limited resources to obtain Primogems and level-up materials in Genshin Impact. You can find up to four Shrines of Depths in Nod-Krai, and unlocking each Shrine will give you 80 Primogems, meaning you can get enough gacha currency for two pulls on any banner.
This article will cover the locations of all four Nod-Krai Shrines of Depths and explain how to unlock them in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact: All 4 Shrine of Depths locations in Nod-Krai
Nod-Krai Shrine of Depths #1
The first Shrine of Depths is located in the Sanctum of the Oathkeeper, northwest of the Light-Bathed Platform in Hiisi Island. You can find it near the teleport waypoint in the Sanctum.
Nod-Krai Shrine of Depths #2
For the next one, teleport to the Knuckle Duckle boss waypoint near the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop and go south. You can find the second Shrine of Depths on this tiny island.
Nod-Krai Shrine of Depths #3
Use the western teleport waypoint near the Blue Amber Lake and turn around before heading straight. Cross the bridge and keep going ahead to find the third Nod-Krai Shrine of Depths.
Nod-Krai Shrine of Depths #4
Use the teleport waypoint south of Final Night Cemetery in Paha Isle and go northwest to find the last Nod-Krai Shrine of Depths behind the large rock.
How to unlock the Shrine of Depths in Nod-Krai
Similar to other Shrines of Depths in the game, you will need a key to break the seals on the Shrine and access the Luxurious Chest inside it. For the Shrines in Nod-Krai, you can use the Borderland Shrine of Depths Key.
All four Keys can be obtained as rewards by leveling up the Statues of the New Moon in Nod-Krai. To do that, you must collect all the Lunoculus and offer them to the Statues.
You can get up to 320 Primogems by unlocking all the Shrines of Depths in Nod-Krai.
