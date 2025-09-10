Genshin Impact Blues of the Old World quest guide

Blues of the Old World in Genshin Impact is a hidden quest in Nod-Krai and is part of the Colors of Emptiness series. It is a pretty simple quest in which you interact with a mysterious blue orb and follow it while clearing several obstacles, such as barriers and enemies. Completing it will give you Primogems and a chest reward.

This article will provide a guide on how to start and complete the Blues of the Old World quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Blues of the Old World quest location and guide

Blues of the Old World quest location

Touch the strange orb in Nothing Passage (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint northwest of the Blue Amber Lake and go northeast to find a strange blue orb inside the Nothing Passage. Interact with it to start the Blues of the Old World quest.

However, if you have already completed the Crimson Cleansing quest, the game will automatically take you to Blues of the Old World quest location.

Investigate the strange light orb

Follow the light orb (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you've started the quest, head deeper into the passage and follow the strange light orb until you find a mole staring at an energy barrier.

Find a way to open the energy barrier and investigate the suspicious mole

Climb the nearby rock and jump higher. Next, slowly glide down before summoning the ID inside the barrier and passing it by all the modules on the energy barrier. Once the barrier is down, investigate the mole.

Defeat all opponents

Defeat all the mobs (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat all the enemies inside the cave and collect the Precious Chest. One of the opponents will summon a shield that cannot be broken using regular attacks. You will have to use the Kuuvahki energy to break it.

Follow the strange light orb

Use the moonlane to travel (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the moonlane to follow the strange light orb. You will eventually end up in the middle of Nothing Passage while following the strange orb.

This will also complete the Blues of the Old World quest, and you will get 30 Primogems. Additionally, if you have already completed the Crimson Cleansing, a new quest titled Colors Out of Space will begin.

