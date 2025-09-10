How to unlock Radiant Moonfly boss in Genshin Impact

Radiant Moonfly in Genshin Impact is one of the two world bosses that you can find in Nod-Krai. It is located in an underground cavern in Nothing Passage, north of the Blue Amber Lake, and drops a character ascension material called the Lightbearing Scale-Feather. As of this writing, only Lauma requires this material for leveling up.
In this guide, you can find the location of the Radiant Moonfly, along with some tips to beat it and the rewards that can be obtained after completing the challenge in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Radiant Moonfly location guide
First, use the teleport waypoint in Nasha Town and activate the Statue of the New Moon behind the Adventurer's Guild. This will light up the Lempo Isle map. Next, use any lift to go up and head northeast towards the Blue Amber Lake. You can also activate all the teleport waypoints on the way, so you can use them to fast travel later.
In any case, once you reach the Blue Amber Lake, you will find a small cave northwest of the lake. Enter it and head deeper until you find the boss. Don't forget to activate the teleport waypoint near the boss so you can return to it later when you need more ascension materials.
Tips to fight Radiant Moonfly
There are no special tricks to beat Radiant Moonfly. You can go all out from the start of the battle and defeat it. That said, bringing a healer is recommended since this boss can drain the HP of the on-field character. Furthermore, this will help you escape from Radiant Cocoon and stun the boss for a short period.
Radiant Moonfly challenge rewards
Listed below are all the items that you can claim as a reward for completing the Radiant Moonfly boss challenge:
- Lightbearing Scale-Feather
- Nagadus Emerald Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone
- Agnidus Agate Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone
- Berserker artifact set
- Instructor artifact set
- Adventurer artifact set
- Gladiator's Finale artifact set
- Wanderer's Troupe artifact set
- Mora
- Companion EXP
- Adventure EXP
Claiming the reward will consume 40 Original Resin each time. That said, the number of ascension material drops will vary depending on your world level.
