How to unlock Knuckle Duckle boss in Genshin Impact

Knuckle Duckle in Genshin Impact is a world boss that you can find in Nod-Krai. It is a special kuuvakhi mechanism and is located in the Clink-Clank Krumkake Workshop. It drops a character ascension material called Precision Kuuvahki Stamping Die, and as of version Luna I, Aino and Flins require this material.
This article will provide a guide on how to reach the Knuckle Duckle boss and give a few tips to defeat it in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Knuckle Duckle boss location guide
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Before you unlock the Knuckle Duckle boss, activate the Statue of the New Moon in Lempo Isle to light up the surrounding area. Next, go to the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop west of Nasha Town. Once there, head southwest to find a giant, duck-shaped robot with four arms.
Interact with the robot and select the "What is Duster Mode?" option to start the challenge.
After unlocking the boss for the first time, you can always return to it directly by opening the map and clicking on the Teleport and Track option. This will take you to the nearest waypoint near Knuckle Duckle.
Tips to beat Knuckle Duckle
During the fight, after a certain point, Knuckle Duckle will enter the Destructive mode and become aggressive. In this mode, the boss will get a shield and summon several mini robots, which will continuously target you. You can use Electro-Charged or Lunar-Charged reactions, or destroy them directly, which will cause them to attack the Knuckle Duckle's shield.
Once the boss's shield is down, use this opportunity to unleash your strongest attacks and defeat it.
Naturally, you can also use brute force and unleash your strongest attacks from the get-go to defeat the Knuckle Duckle boss.
Also read: Flins' ascension and skill level up materials
Challenge rewards
Here's everything that you can obtain by defeating the Knuckle Duckle boss in Genshin Impact:
- Precision Kuuvahki Stamping Die
- Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone
- Prayers of Wisdom artifact set
- The Exile artifact set
- Instructor artifact set
- Adventurer artifact set
- Traveling Doctor artifact set
- Gladiator's Finale artifact set
- Wanderer's Troupe artifact set
- Mora
- Companion EXP
- Adventure EXP
Each reward claim will consume 40 Original Resin, but the number of ascension material drops will vary depending on your world level.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.