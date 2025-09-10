Genshin Impact Luna I achievements list

The Genshin Impact Luna I update has been released along with a new area, Nod-Krai, and various achievements. To obtain these achievements, you need to complete the Archon Quests, World Quests, challenges, and puzzles in the new Nod-Krai region.
You can get a lot of Primogems by obtaining all of these new achievements. Furthermore, you can receive the new namecards, introduced in the Luna I version, as rewards for completing certain Achievement sections.
On that note, this article lists all the new achievements that can be obtained in the Luna I update.
1) New achievements under the Wonders of the World category
Stories Along the Way
Witness an anecdote once
5 Primogems
Elegy of Dust and Lamplight
Complete "Elegy of Dust and Lamplight"
10 Primogems
Sinner's Descent
In the end, "he" regained his true, complete form...
5 Primogems
Every Lantern Casts Its Shadow
Light doesn't reveal good or evil - only the truth
5 Primogems
Channels Are King
Different places have different ways of doing things...
5 Primogems
A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves
Complete "A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves"
10 Primogems
The Maiden Beneath the Moonlight
Meet the Damselette at Silvermoon Hall...
5 Primogems
Maidens of Sonnet and Song
Those creatures born among flowers are blessings from the moon
5 Primogems
Any Discounts for Encounters in a Strange Land?
It's nice to run into a familiar face
5 Primogems
"Mine Now, Friend!"
...As expected, your own weapon feels most natural
5 Primogems
The Silent Command
Interrupt the enemy's progress
5 Primogems
Radiant Cocoon
Heal your characters and remove the Radiant Cocoon
5 Primogems
Arsenal Duck Hunt
Destroy Knuckle Duckle's ward by downing all of its Stamping Devices
5 Primogems
The End of the Innocence
The world isn't as sweet as we imagined...
5 Primogems
Magnum Opus (I)
Obtain a Lunar Arcanum
5 Primogems
Magnum Opus (II)
Hold 12 different Lunar Arcana at once
10 Primogems
Magnum Opus (III)
Hold 22 different Lunar Arcana at once
20 Primogems
Moonshadow Walker
Roam like a kuuhenki
5 Primogems
Follow the Silver Path
Speed away on a trail of moonlight
5 Primogems
The Moon is Bright Tonight
Complete "Selenic Chronicles: Part I"
5 Primogems
The Tide Turns
It's time for the tides to retreat...
5 Primogems
Up, Up, and Away!
Perform a special jump
5 Primogems
May the Force Be With You
Strengthen the power of your blessing
5 Primogems
The Silver Key Unlocked
Obtain the blessing of the new moon
5 Primogems
Fiddler's Green
When all returns to peace...
5 Primogems
Pro aris et focis
Though the light of life has faded, the radiance of his unyielding will endures
5 Primogems
High Noon's Verdict
Help safeguard the peace of Nasha Town
5 Primogems
Tempus Fugit, Pecunia Fugit
It's hard to change the instincts of Weasel Thieves...
5 Primogems
After Man
What kind of world will we leave behind?
5 Primogems
Dark Secret of The Hollowhands
Discover the true identity of the secret organization
5 Primogems
Wasteland Engineering
Become friends with Bobik
5 Primogems
Silent Spring
When the murmurs of life fade from the world's canvas
5 Primogems
Electric Dreams
Help Fanngel complete the experiment
5 Primogems
When the Aurora Shines
Make radiant ribbons appear in the sky over Blue Amber Lake
5 Primogems
Colors Out of Snezhnaya
Color the Nothing Passage
5 Primogems
You will not be able to check most of the achievements under the Wonders of the World category since they are hidden. You will only unlock them after you complete the prerequisites for them in the game.
Furthermore, to get some of these, you will have to complete the new Archon Quests, World Quests, challenges, and puzzles introduced in the Luna I version of the title.
3) Achievements under the Nod-Krai: An Elysium of Moonlight and Wanderings (1) Category
Offerings to the Night: Moonlit Isles (I)
Unlock all the seals on the Kuuhenki's Hidden Troves in the following areas in Nod-Krai: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle
10 Primogems
Sanctuary Pilgrim: Moonlit Isles (I)
Unlock all the Shrines of Depths in the following areas in Nod-Krai: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle
10 Primogems
The Sins of the Fathers
Complete the adventure at the Kuuvahki Experimental Bureau
5 Primogems
Frosty Groves Beyond the Darkness (I)
Unlock all Teleport Waypoints in the following areas in Nod-Krai: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle
5 Primogems
The Weaver in the Ossuary
Explore the sanctum sealed off by the first Moonchanter
5 Primogems
Continental Explorer: Moonlit Isles (I)
Light up the maps of the following areas in Nod-Krai: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle
5 Primogems
Joint Meeting Point Construction: Frostmoon Enclave
Reach maximum Construction Level at the Frostmoon Enclave
5 Primogems
Joint Meeting Point Construction: Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop
Reach maximum Construction Level at the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop
5 Primogems
Joint Meeting Point Construction: Final Night Cemetery
Reach maximum Construction Level at the Final Night Cemetery
5 Primogems
Shine Bright Like the Moon
Upgrade the Statues of the New Moon in Nod-Krai to their maximum level
20 Primogems
Moondust Adventurer (I)
Complete 3 Open World mechanism-activated Time Trial Challenges on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle
5 Primogems
Moondust Adventurer (II)
Complete 6 Open World mechanism-activated Time Trial Challenges on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle
10 Primogems
Moondust Adventurer (III)
Complete 10 Open World mechanism-activated Time Trial Challenges on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle
20 Primogems
Moondust Treasure Hunter (I)
Open 60 chests on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle
5 Primogems
Moondust Treasure Hunter (II)
Open 120 chests on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle
10 Primogems
Moondust Treasure Hunter (III)
Open 240 chests on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle
20 Primogems
Achievements under this section are mostly related to exploration. To obtain them, you have to open chests, unlock all Teleport Waypoints, complete Open World Time Trial Challenges, and other World Quests in the new region, Nod-Krai, which was released alongside the Luna I update.
