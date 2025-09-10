Genshin Impact Luna I achievements list

The Genshin Impact Luna I update has been released along with a new area, Nod-Krai, and various achievements. To obtain these achievements, you need to complete the Archon Quests, World Quests, challenges, and puzzles in the new Nod-Krai region.

You can get a lot of Primogems by obtaining all of these new achievements. Furthermore, you can receive the new namecards, introduced in the Luna I version, as rewards for completing certain Achievement sections.

On that note, this article lists all the new achievements that can be obtained in the Luna I update.

All 60 Genshin Impact Luna I achievements

1) New achievements under the Wonders of the World category

New achievements under the Wonders of the World section (Image via HoYoverse)

Stories Along the Way Witness an anecdote once 5 Primogems Elegy of Dust and Lamplight Complete "Elegy of Dust and Lamplight" 10 Primogems Sinner's Descent In the end, "he" regained his true, complete form... 5 Primogems Every Lantern Casts Its Shadow Light doesn't reveal good or evil - only the truth 5 Primogems Channels Are King Different places have different ways of doing things... 5 Primogems A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves Complete "A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves" 10 Primogems The Maiden Beneath the Moonlight Meet the Damselette at Silvermoon Hall... 5 Primogems Maidens of Sonnet and Song Those creatures born among flowers are blessings from the moon 5 Primogems Any Discounts for Encounters in a Strange Land? It's nice to run into a familiar face 5 Primogems "Mine Now, Friend!" ...As expected, your own weapon feels most natural 5 Primogems The Silent Command Interrupt the enemy's progress 5 Primogems Radiant Cocoon Heal your characters and remove the Radiant Cocoon 5 Primogems Arsenal Duck Hunt Destroy Knuckle Duckle's ward by downing all of its Stamping Devices 5 Primogems The End of the Innocence The world isn't as sweet as we imagined... 5 Primogems Magnum Opus (I) Obtain a Lunar Arcanum 5 Primogems

Magnum Opus (II) Hold 12 different Lunar Arcana at once 10 Primogems Magnum Opus (III) Hold 22 different Lunar Arcana at once 20 Primogems Moonshadow Walker Roam like a kuuhenki 5 Primogems Follow the Silver Path Speed away on a trail of moonlight 5 Primogems The Moon is Bright Tonight Complete "Selenic Chronicles: Part I" 5 Primogems The Tide Turns It's time for the tides to retreat... 5 Primogems Up, Up, and Away! Perform a special jump 5 Primogems May the Force Be With You Strengthen the power of your blessing 5 Primogems The Silver Key Unlocked Obtain the blessing of the new moon 5 Primogems Fiddler's Green When all returns to peace... 5 Primogems Pro aris et focis Though the light of life has faded, the radiance of his unyielding will endures 5 Primogems High Noon's Verdict Help safeguard the peace of Nasha Town 5 Primogems Tempus Fugit, Pecunia Fugit It's hard to change the instincts of Weasel Thieves... 5 Primogems After Man What kind of world will we leave behind? 5 Primogems Dark Secret of The Hollowhands Discover the true identity of the secret organization 5 Primogems Wasteland Engineering Become friends with Bobik 5 Primogems Silent Spring When the murmurs of life fade from the world's canvas 5 Primogems Electric Dreams Help Fanngel complete the experiment 5 Primogems When the Aurora Shines Make radiant ribbons appear in the sky over Blue Amber Lake 5 Primogems Colors Out of Snezhnaya Color the Nothing Passage 5 Primogems

You will not be able to check most of the achievements under the Wonders of the World category since they are hidden. You will only unlock them after you complete the prerequisites for them in the game.

Furthermore, to get some of these, you will have to complete the new Archon Quests, World Quests, challenges, and puzzles introduced in the Luna I version of the title.

2) Achievements under the Meetings in Outrealm: Series VI category

Meetings in Outrealm: Series VI Achievements category (Image via HoYoverse)

Golden Autumn Defeat a Radiant Moonfly in Co-Op mode 10 Primogems Into the Breach! Defeat Knuckle Duckle in Co-Op mode 10 Primogems Royal Fork Defeat the Game Before the Gate in Co-Op mode 10 Primogems Disunified Field Theory of the Secret Source Defeat the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device in Co-Op mode 10 Primogems Morning Yet on Creation Day Defeat the Lava Dragon Statue in Co-Op mode 10 Primogems "Hic Fuerunt Dracones" Defeat the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire in Co-Op mode 10 Primogems Shaman's Final Trial Defeat the Wayward Hermetic Spiritspeaker in Co-Op mode 10 Primogems Once Again, I Have Cut a Worthless... Defeat a Tenebrous Papilla in Co-Op mode 10 Primogems Instant Build Off Defeat the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device in Co-Op mode 10 Primogems

To obtain achievements in this category, players must defeat all the bosses from the Natlan region and the ones introduced in the Luna I update (Co-Op mode).

3) Achievements under the Nod-Krai: An Elysium of Moonlight and Wanderings (1) Category

Nod-Krai: An Elysium of Moonlight and Wanderings (1) Achievements Category (Image via HoYoverse)

Offerings to the Night: Moonlit Isles (I) Unlock all the seals on the Kuuhenki's Hidden Troves in the following areas in Nod-Krai: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle 10 Primogems Sanctuary Pilgrim: Moonlit Isles (I) Unlock all the Shrines of Depths in the following areas in Nod-Krai: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle 10 Primogems The Sins of the Fathers Complete the adventure at the Kuuvahki Experimental Bureau 5 Primogems Frosty Groves Beyond the Darkness (I) Unlock all Teleport Waypoints in the following areas in Nod-Krai: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle 5 Primogems The Weaver in the Ossuary Explore the sanctum sealed off by the first Moonchanter 5 Primogems Continental Explorer: Moonlit Isles (I) Light up the maps of the following areas in Nod-Krai: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle 5 Primogems Joint Meeting Point Construction: Frostmoon Enclave Reach maximum Construction Level at the Frostmoon Enclave 5 Primogems Joint Meeting Point Construction: Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop Reach maximum Construction Level at the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop 5 Primogems Joint Meeting Point Construction: Final Night Cemetery Reach maximum Construction Level at the Final Night Cemetery 5 Primogems Shine Bright Like the Moon Upgrade the Statues of the New Moon in Nod-Krai to their maximum level 20 Primogems Moondust Adventurer (I)

Complete 3 Open World mechanism-activated Time Trial Challenges on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle 5 Primogems

Moondust Adventurer (II) Complete 6 Open World mechanism-activated Time Trial Challenges on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle 10 Primogems Moondust Adventurer (III) Complete 10 Open World mechanism-activated Time Trial Challenges on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle 20 Primogems Moondust Treasure Hunter (I)

Open 60 chests on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle

5 Primogems



Moondust Treasure Hunter (II) Open 120 chests on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle 10 Primogems Moondust Treasure Hunter (III) Open 240 chests on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle 20 Primogems

Achievements under this section are mostly related to exploration. To obtain them, you have to open chests, unlock all Teleport Waypoints, complete Open World Time Trial Challenges, and other World Quests in the new region, Nod-Krai, which was released alongside the Luna I update.

