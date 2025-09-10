Genshin Impact Luna I achievements list

By Eswar Keshav
Published Sep 10, 2025 04:27 GMT
Genshin Impact Luna I achievements list
Many achievements have been introduced in the Genshin Impact Luna I update

The Genshin Impact Luna I update has been released along with a new area, Nod-Krai, and various achievements. To obtain these achievements, you need to complete the Archon Quests, World Quests, challenges, and puzzles in the new Nod-Krai region.

You can get a lot of Primogems by obtaining all of these new achievements. Furthermore, you can receive the new namecards, introduced in the Luna I version, as rewards for completing certain Achievement sections.

On that note, this article lists all the new achievements that can be obtained in the Luna I update.

All 60 Genshin Impact Luna I achievements

1) New achievements under the Wonders of the World category

New achievements under the Wonders of the World section
New achievements under the Wonders of the World section (Image via HoYoverse)
Stories Along the WayWitness an anecdote once5 Primogems
Elegy of Dust and LamplightComplete "Elegy of Dust and Lamplight"10 Primogems
Sinner's DescentIn the end, "he" regained his true, complete form...5 Primogems
Every Lantern Casts Its ShadowLight doesn't reveal good or evil - only the truth5 Primogems
Channels Are KingDifferent places have different ways of doing things...5 Primogems
A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost GrovesComplete "A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves"10 Primogems
The Maiden Beneath the MoonlightMeet the Damselette at Silvermoon Hall...5 Primogems
Maidens of Sonnet and SongThose creatures born among flowers are blessings from the moon5 Primogems
Any Discounts for Encounters in a Strange Land?It's nice to run into a familiar face5 Primogems
"Mine Now, Friend!"...As expected, your own weapon feels most natural5 Primogems
The Silent CommandInterrupt the enemy's progress5 Primogems
Radiant CocoonHeal your characters and remove the Radiant Cocoon5 Primogems
Arsenal Duck HuntDestroy Knuckle Duckle's ward by downing all of its Stamping Devices5 Primogems
The End of the InnocenceThe world isn't as sweet as we imagined...5 Primogems
Magnum Opus (I)Obtain a Lunar Arcanum5 Primogems
Magnum Opus (II)Hold 12 different Lunar Arcana at once10 Primogems
Magnum Opus (III)Hold 22 different Lunar Arcana at once20 Primogems
Moonshadow WalkerRoam like a kuuhenki5 Primogems
Follow the Silver PathSpeed away on a trail of moonlight5 Primogems
The Moon is Bright TonightComplete "Selenic Chronicles: Part I"5 Primogems
The Tide TurnsIt's time for the tides to retreat...5 Primogems
Up, Up, and Away!Perform a special jump5 Primogems
May the Force Be With YouStrengthen the power of your blessing5 Primogems
The Silver Key UnlockedObtain the blessing of the new moon5 Primogems
Fiddler's GreenWhen all returns to peace... 5 Primogems
Pro aris et focisThough the light of life has faded, the radiance of his unyielding will endures 5 Primogems
High Noon's VerdictHelp safeguard the peace of Nasha Town5 Primogems
Tempus Fugit, Pecunia FugitIt's hard to change the instincts of Weasel Thieves... 5 Primogems
After ManWhat kind of world will we leave behind?5 Primogems
Dark Secret of The HollowhandsDiscover the true identity of the secret organization5 Primogems
Wasteland EngineeringBecome friends with Bobik5 Primogems
Silent SpringWhen the murmurs of life fade from the world's canvas5 Primogems
Electric DreamsHelp Fanngel complete the experiment5 Primogems
When the Aurora ShinesMake radiant ribbons appear in the sky over Blue Amber Lake5 Primogems
Colors Out of SnezhnayaColor the Nothing Passage5 Primogems
You will not be able to check most of the achievements under the Wonders of the World category since they are hidden. You will only unlock them after you complete the prerequisites for them in the game.

Furthermore, to get some of these, you will have to complete the new Archon Quests, World Quests, challenges, and puzzles introduced in the Luna I version of the title.

2) Achievements under the Meetings in Outrealm: Series VI category

Meetings in Outrealm: Series VI Achievements category
Meetings in Outrealm: Series VI Achievements category (Image via HoYoverse)
Golden AutumnDefeat a Radiant Moonfly in Co-Op mode10 Primogems
Into the Breach!Defeat Knuckle Duckle in Co-Op mode10 Primogems
Royal ForkDefeat the Game Before the Gate in Co-Op mode10 Primogems
Disunified Field Theory of the Secret SourceDefeat the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device in Co-Op mode10 Primogems
Morning Yet on Creation DayDefeat the Lava Dragon Statue in Co-Op mode10 Primogems
"Hic Fuerunt Dracones"Defeat the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire in Co-Op mode10 Primogems
Shaman's Final TrialDefeat the Wayward Hermetic Spiritspeaker in Co-Op mode 10 Primogems
Once Again, I Have Cut a Worthless...Defeat a Tenebrous Papilla in Co-Op mode 10 Primogems
Instant Build OffDefeat the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device in Co-Op mode10 Primogems
To obtain achievements in this category, players must defeat all the bosses from the Natlan region and the ones introduced in the Luna I update (Co-Op mode).

3) Achievements under the Nod-Krai: An Elysium of Moonlight and Wanderings (1) Category

Nod-Krai: An Elysium of Moonlight and Wanderings (1) Achievements Category
Nod-Krai: An Elysium of Moonlight and Wanderings (1) Achievements Category (Image via HoYoverse)
Offerings to the Night: Moonlit Isles (I)Unlock all the seals on the Kuuhenki's Hidden Troves in the following areas in Nod-Krai: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle10 Primogems
Sanctuary Pilgrim: Moonlit Isles (I)Unlock all the Shrines of Depths in the following areas in Nod-Krai: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle10 Primogems
The Sins of the FathersComplete the adventure at the Kuuvahki Experimental Bureau5 Primogems
Frosty Groves Beyond the Darkness (I)Unlock all Teleport Waypoints in the following areas in Nod-Krai: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle5 Primogems
The Weaver in the OssuaryExplore the sanctum sealed off by the first Moonchanter5 Primogems
Continental Explorer: Moonlit Isles (I)Light up the maps of the following areas in Nod-Krai: Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle5 Primogems
Joint Meeting Point Construction: Frostmoon EnclaveReach maximum Construction Level at the Frostmoon Enclave5 Primogems
Joint Meeting Point Construction: Clink-Clank Krumkake CraftshopReach maximum Construction Level at the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop5 Primogems
Joint Meeting Point Construction: Final Night CemeteryReach maximum Construction Level at the Final Night Cemetery5 Primogems
Shine Bright Like the MoonUpgrade the Statues of the New Moon in Nod-Krai to their maximum level20 Primogems
Moondust Adventurer (I)
Complete 3 Open World mechanism-activated Time Trial Challenges on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle5 Primogems
Moondust Adventurer (II)Complete 6 Open World mechanism-activated Time Trial Challenges on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle10 Primogems
Moondust Adventurer (III)Complete 10 Open World mechanism-activated Time Trial Challenges on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle20 Primogems
Moondust Treasure Hunter (I)
Open 60 chests on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle
5 Primogems

Moondust Treasure Hunter (II) Open 120 chests on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle 10 Primogems
Moondust Treasure Hunter (III)Open 240 chests on Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle20 Primogems
Achievements under this section are mostly related to exploration. To obtain them, you have to open chests, unlock all Teleport Waypoints, complete Open World Time Trial Challenges, and other World Quests in the new region, Nod-Krai, which was released alongside the Luna I update.

