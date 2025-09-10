Lauma constellations ranked in Genshin Impact

Lauma is the latest 5-star Dendro Character in Genshin Impact who was released in the Luna I version. She is a strong sub-DPS character who can deal high damage numbers and has various buffs in her kit. Her kit revolves around a new reaction called Lunar-Bloom.

Although Lauma is a strong character at C0, some players may wonder if they should try to pull for any of her constellations (cons). This article ranks of Lauma's all constellations from worst to best, based on the overall value they provide in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Best Lauma constellations to pull for in Genshin Impact

6) Constellation 5

Lauma's Constellation 5 effects (Image via HoYoverse)

This might be Lauma's worst constellation, as it provides little overall value and only increases the level of her Elemental Skill. Although you do get some more Elemental res shred from this talent, it does not offer much damage boost to either the team or Lauma.

Furthermore, reaching her C5 requires several pulls to, and considering this ability provides little value, it is ranked last.

5) Constellation 3

Image of Constellation 3 effects in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Lauma's C3 is also not good, as it provides little value, like her C5. This constellation only increases the level of her Elemental Burst. Although you do get more buffs for the Bloom, Lunar-Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reactions dealt by your party, this doesn't majorly increase the team or Lauma's personal DPS.

However, it takes a slightly smaller number of pulls to get her C3 rather than the C5. Considering the DPS increase for both cons and their overall pull value, C3 is ranked a bit higher.

4) Constellation 4

Image of the Constellation 4 effects (Image via HoYoverse)

Lauma gets additional energy with her C4 when the Frostgrove Sanctuary attacks generated by her Elemental Skill hit opponents. Although Lauma might have some Energy Recharge issues in some of her teams, it's not worth trying to get her C4 to solve her Energy issues.

Players could resolve some of Lauma's ER issues by using Favonius weapons on other party members or by giving her other artifacts that have ER substats. Furthermore, it requires a high number of pulls to reach her C4.

Considering the overall value, Lauma's C4 is just a bit better than her C3 and C5, since she gets a minor DPS increase due to her generating more ER particles. Although it requires a higher number of pulls to achieve her C4, it is only marginally better than her C3.

3) Constellation 1

Constellation 1 in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Lauma has an interesting C1, as she gains healing ability with the effect of this constellation. Furthermore, players will be able to spend more time in her Spirit Envoy Form, thanks to the impact of her C1.

Although C1 does not directly increase her damage, players can use teammates such as Nahida, Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, instead of using healers like Kuki Shinobu, Baizhu, or Sangonomiya Kokomi. They can have access to more team comps, which also have a higher DPS.

Lauma's exploration ability is also improved with her C1. It also costs relatively fewer pulls to get her C1, compared to the rest of her cons. So, considering that her C1 provides a lot of value to team building and exploration, it is ranked third.

2) Constellation 6

Effects of Lauma's Constellation 6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Lauma gains a huge personal damage increase with her C6. Although her C2 would be enough damage in most cases, players who want to unlock the max potential for Lauma could try to get this constellation. She also increases the effect of the Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam, and buffs the Lunar-Bloom reaction damage of all party members by an additional 25%.

Although it takes a large number of pulls to obtain her C6, considering the damage boost to Lauma and buffs to other party members, the value of this constellation is greater than some of her other cons, except C2. Thus, it is ranked second on this list.

1) Constellation 2

Constellation 2 effects (Image via HoYoverse)

Lauma's best constellation is her C2, as she gets a considerable DPS boost with the effect of her C2. She buffs the reaction damage of Bloom, Hyperbloom, Burgeon, and Lunar-Bloom with this constellation. The damage of other party members will also be increased by a massive amount due to these buffs.

Lauma's C2 provides various buffs that increase her personal DPS and the damage of the whole team. Furthermore, compared to her C6, it takes fewer pulls to obtain it. Thus, since her C2 provides the highest value for the entire team, it is her best constellation.

