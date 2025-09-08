How to get Genshin Impact Paimon skin in Among Us

The Genshin Impact x Among Us collab has officially been revealed, and players will be able to experience this event starting September 10, 2025. The launch date for the collab coincides with the release date for the Genshin Impact Luna I update, meaning that fans of both franchises will get freebies and various rewards to celebrate the occasion. Developers of both games (HoYoverse and Innersloth) have teamed up to begin a new adventure with this collab, wherein Among Us players will be able to claim a Paimon cosmetic set for free. Read on to find out how to obtain the free Paimon Skin during the upcoming Genshin Impact x Among Us collab.Genshin Impact Paimon cosmetic set in Among Us: How to claim and useAs revealed by both HoYoverse and Innersloth, the Genshin Impact x Among Us collab will be beginning soon, and all Among Us players will be able to claim a Paimon skin for free during this collaboration. This is the first ever joint venture between these two gaming studios, and it aims to celebrate Genshin Impact's fifth anniversary (as well as the Luna I update) by introducing special Paimon-themed items in Among Us. While Genshin Impact will not be getting any Among Us-themed items in game, the collaboration will still serve to promote and advertise both games.The following Paimon cosmetic items will be available to Among Us players starting September 10, 2025:Paimon CostumePaimon WigCrest of the Best Travel Companion NameplateIn order to claim these items, all you have to do is log in to Among Us on any day between September 10, 2025 - October 10, 2025, upon which you will get these three Paimon-themed rewards for free in your in-game Inventory. These items can then be equipped directly from the Inventory, and used while playing any type of Among Us game. Keep in mind that these freebies are only available for a limited amount of time, and players can no longer claim them after the Genshin Impact x Among Us collab is over. Hence, players who want to show off their special Paimon skins while trying to figure out who the Impostor is (or throwing people off their scent, if they are the Impostors themselves) should definitely login to Among Us and claim these free items as early as possible.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.