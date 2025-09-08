Genshin Impact x Among Us collab: Date, skins, and everything you need to know

Crossovers have become a fun way to surprise players across various games, and the latest collaboration sees Genshin Impact team up with Among Us. Starting September 10, 2025, just as Version &quot;Luna I&quot; goes live, Among Us gamers can unlock free Paimon-themed cosmetics.The collaboration is also timed to highlight the debut of the Nod-Krai region in Genshin Impact, making it both a celebration and a promotional opportunity. Players across both titles can look forward to limited-time rewards that tie into this major update.Genshin Impact x Among Us Paimon cosmetic setAmong Us fans will get the chance to dress up their crewmates with free Paimon cosmetics during the event. By logging into the game between September 10, 2025, and October 10, 2025 (17:00 UTC), the following items can be claimed at no cost:Paimon WigPaimon CostumeCrest of the Best Travel Companion NameplateThese cosmetics will appear in the player’s inventory once claimed. The outfit essentially transforms a crewmate into Paimon, complete with her signature crown. As for the deadline, gamers only have until October 10, 2025, to claim the Among Us items. Innersloth’s announcement has highlighted the collab in a playful tone, encouraging players to show off the new look during their meetings.Genshin Impact's Version &quot;Luna I&quot; launch and promotionWhile the cosmetic set belongs solely to Among Us, the collaboration is clearly designed to highlight the upcoming &quot;Luna I&quot; update. The update will introduce Nod-Krai, the newest major region, and begin a new chapter in the Traveler’s lore. Alongside the launch, HoYoverse will offer free login rewards and special incentives to welcome players back.The collaboration connects both player bases, offering Among Us fans free cosmetics while highlighting the release of a long-awaited new region. The collaboration’s timing ensures there is plenty of buzz for &quot;Luna I&quot;, especially since it drops just two days after the announcement.Set to launch on September 10, 2025, the Genshin Impact x Among Us collaboration serves as a celebration of the &quot;Luna I&quot; update and the arrival of Nod-Krai. With free Paimon-themed cosmetics available in Among Us and major rewards coming in Nod-Krai, the promotion should give both fanbases something to look forward to.