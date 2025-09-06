Genshin Impact x Among Us collab teased

By Kriti Jamwal
Modified Sep 06, 2025 18:23 GMT
Among Us on X teasing Genshin Impact
Among Us on X teasing Genshin Impact's icon Paimon in the teaser (Image via Innersloth)

The official accounts of Genshin Impact and Among Us have dropped a teaser on X, suggesting a collab or possible crossover. The image shows the classic red crewmate standing under a spotlight, but its shadow portrays Paimon's silhouette.

Ad

Even with so little to go on, players immediately began speculating about what the crossover could involve. Since both games have been cultural touchstones in their own ways, seeing them linked is an unexpected surprise.

Genshin Impact x Among Us collab details speculation

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

At the moment, it's been teased, and nothing else has been confirmed. The teaser itself doesn’t include any details, and neither HoYoverse nor Innersloth has given extra context. Genshin Impact players are speculating that this teaser is likely tied to the upcoming User-Generated Content (UGC) mode, which will let players build their own domains, events, and activities.

Since Among Us revolves around deduction and teamwork, many are expecting to see fan-made mini-games that draw on impostor hunts, sabotage mechanics, or other playful twists.

Ad

A collab after 4 years

Genshin Impact previously collaborated with Horizon Zero Dawn, giving players Aloy as a free character. That crossover was straightforward, focusing on her arrival in Teyvat and basic gameplay integration. In contrast, this new teaser feels lighter and more playful, suggesting the collab might take a less traditional form.

Either way, the collab has sparked curiosity among players as one game thrives on story and exploration, while the other leans on quick multiplayer gameplay. A crossover could bring out those strengths in new ways, depending on how it’s handled.

About the author
Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.

Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.

Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications