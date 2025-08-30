Genshin Impact to get UGC game mode like those on Roblox

Genshin Impact's Luna I livestream came with many surprises, as the upcoming set of patches will not only feature the new region of Nod-Krai but also several fresh gameplay features. One of these is the highly anticipated UGC (User Generated Content) mode, where players will be able to create their custom game modes akin to what can be done in Roblox and Minecraft. The former lets its users make their own experiences, maps, in-game modes, and more.

Officially titled Miliastra Wonderland, this mode will enter open beta tests during version Luna II, with players free to create any type of minigame that they want. Later patches will add more content, particularly incentives, to encourage gamers to keep crafting new modes and showcase their talent.

Note: Some of the information in this article is regarding upcoming content and is subject to change. This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

What is Miliastra Wonderland in Genshin Impact?

As announced during Genshin's Luna I update livestream, the new Miliastra Wonderland is a game mode focused on UGC. Essentially, this will allow players to craft various shooting arenas, puzzle-platforming segments, cooking mini-games, and even a tower defense mode that they can share with others.

As mentioned previously, Miliastra Wonderland will enter open beta testing during version Luna II (previously 6.1). The Luna III and Luna IV updates will be adding more features, incentivizing players to try out the game mode.

The latest set of controversies that Roblox is facing might drive players to Genshin Impact, as User Generated Content remains popular, especially among younger age groups. HoYoverse's open-world RPG already has the appealing anime aesthetic, and the Miliastra Wonderland might boost the game's popularity even further.

HoYoverse already tested the waters with previous events, like Divine Ingenuity, where players could craft stages that could then be shared among other people and rated. Now, with the release of Miliastra Wonderland in Genshin Impact, the developers can give players something to do once the events and story content of a particular patch ends.

As of this writing, it is still unclear as to what HoYoverse has planned for the Miliastra Wonderland UGC event, especially regarding monetization. The upcoming version of Luna I might shed more light on how the mode will function.

