  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Genshin Impact Luna I Livestream summary: Nod-Krai, Anniversary rewards, codes, and more

Genshin Impact Luna I Livestream summary: Nod-Krai, Anniversary rewards, codes, and more

By Supratim Sarkar
Published Aug 29, 2025 15:45 GMT
Genshin Impact Luna I Livestream
Genshin Impact's Luna I version will be arriving soon (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse premiered the Genshin Impact Luna I Livestream to showcase the new region coming to the game, Nod-Krai. Besides the usual gameplay events and character showcases, the Special Program also featured extensive announcements from the developers regarding system optimization and rewards for the game's fifth anniversary.

Ad

Let's take a look at Genshin Impact Luna I Livestream and see what the developers are bringing in with the upcoming patch.

Genshin Impact Luna I Livestream overview

New characters

Flins in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)
Flins in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Three new characters will be added to the game with version Luna I. Lauma of the Frostmoon Scions and Flins of the Lightkeepers will take their places as the featured 5-star character for the update. Besides them, Aino of the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop will also be available.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

New weapons

Two new weapons will be added to the game as part of the 5-star banners:

  • Nightweaver's Looking Glass: Catalyst for Lauma
  • Bloodweaver's Ruins: Polearm for Flins

A new set of craftable 4-star weapons will also be added, as part of the Nod-Krai region:

  • Serenity's Call
  • Master Key
  • Prospector's Shovel
  • Blackmarrow Lantern
  • Snare Hook

New story and region

Nod-Krai is finally coming to Genshin Impact, and the upcoming region brings an air of anticipation with it. The new area will have several sub-areas that players will be able to visit, with challenges and exploration features that they can complete to obtain in-game resources like Primogems.

Ad
Song of the Welkin Moon (Image via HoYoverse)
Song of the Welkin Moon (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse took a new approach with Nod-Krai's story. As was announced during the Genshin Impact Luna I Livestream, character quests will become a part of the main story chapters. Song of the Welkin Moon will be the new main story quest, and it will feature several new mechanics, including the ability to help out Aino, Lauma, and Flins in setting up meeting points all across Nod-Krai.

Ad

One copy of Aino can be obtained for free during the quest, given that players will have to rely on the new Lunar reactions for Nod-Krai, which is only available to certain characters, such as Ineffa in Genshin Impact.

Banners

Ad

Similar to other patches, the Genshin Impact Luna I update will be divided into two parts.

Phase 1

  • 5-star characters: Lauma, Nahida
  • 5-star weapons: Nightweaver's Looking Glass, A Thousand Floating Dreams

Phase 2

  • 5-star characters: Flins, Yelan
  • 5-star weapons: Bloodsoaked Ruins, Aqua Simulacra

The update will also feature a Sumeru-themed Chronicled Wish, with all of the 5-star characters and weapons for the region available.

Events

Clink Clank Clash, featuring Aino, will be the new version event for the Luna I update. You can get upto 990 Primogems in Genshin Impact and a free 4-star weapon with maximum refinements. Besides the Clink Clank Clash, you can also play the following events:

Ad
  • Dodoco's Blow-up Bomb Nanza
  • Lightgleaner's Journey
  • Overflowing Favor

New bosses and Artifacts

New boss in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)
New boss in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Two new bosses will be added to the game with the Genshin Impact Luna I update:

Ad
  • Knuckle Duckle
  • Radiant Moonfly

Besides these, two new artifact sets will also be added as part of a domain in the new Nod-Krai region:

  • Silken Moon's Serenade
  • Night of the Sky's Unveiling

QoL updates and system optimizations

The Genshin Impact Luna I livestream showcased several massive updates coming to the game in the upcoming patch and future versions:

  • Treasure compass now showcases everything in a particular area, including chests, elemental occuli, challenges, etc.
  • Unlimited access to domains twice per version for the first week when a new phase starts.
  • You won't need to complete trials of characters you already own, and have already completed the trials for.
  • The 4th affix of an artifact will be shown.
  • Collecting Occuli and opening Shrines of Depths will reward you with EXP.
  • Scrolls of Cinder City and Obsidian Codex added to the artifact strongbox.
  • Blueprints can be purchased from blacksmiths in Liyue and Monstdat.
  • Artifact and Furnishing Inventory increased.
  • New item, Masterless Stella Fortuna, can be obtained if you obtain a character who is already c6. Using these will allow any character in your roster to be ascended to Level 100.
  • You will be able to obtain one constellation per character by completing certain challenges. You will get an 8-week time to do so, and can claim upto 4 constellations every year.
  • Condensed Resin will require 60x Resin to be crafted instead of 40. Claiming domain rewards with Primogems will now give you 3x the item.
Ad

Genshin Impact Luna Phase 1 redeem codes

The following redemption codes were announced during the Genshin Impact Luna Phase 1 livestream.

  • LunaI0910: Primogems x100, Enhancement Ore x10
  • LaumaNodKraiFlins: Primogems 100, Heroes Wit x5
  • HiFiveTraveler: Primogems x100, Mora x10000

These codes will be valid till September 1, 2025 (12:00 AM UTC-4). So make sure to claim them as soon as possible. After the given time, these codes will no longer work, and you will miss out on 300 Primogems alongside other in-game rewards.

Ad

Genshin Impact 5th Anniversary rewards

Anniversary rewards in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)
Anniversary rewards in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Version Luna Phase I will host the long-awaited 5th anniversary of Genshin Impact, and it comes with some enticing rewards. Here is everything that you can receive as part of the anniversary rewards:

Ad
  • 1600x Primogems
  • 10x Acquaint Fates
  • Ujola Cat
  • Rotor Hovering Bed
  • 1x Sanctifying Elixir
  • 1x Dust of Enlightenment
  • 8x Hero's Wits
  • 80,000x Mora
  • 2x Fragile Resin.

Besides these, you will also get a 5-star selector containing all of the standard 5-star characters as announced during the Genshin Impact Luna I livestream:

  • Diluc
  • Keqing
  • Dehya
  • Jean
  • Qiqi
  • Tighnari
  • Dehya
  • Yumemizuki Mizuki

Genshin Impact Luna I will release on September 10, 2025, across all platforms where the game is available.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?