Genshin Impact Luna I Livestream summary: Nod-Krai, Anniversary rewards, codes, and more

HoYoverse premiered the Genshin Impact Luna I Livestream to showcase the new region coming to the game, Nod-Krai. Besides the usual gameplay events and character showcases, the Special Program also featured extensive announcements from the developers regarding system optimization and rewards for the game's fifth anniversary.Let's take a look at Genshin Impact Luna I Livestream and see what the developers are bringing in with the upcoming patch.Genshin Impact Luna I Livestream overviewNew charactersFlins in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)Three new characters will be added to the game with version Luna I. Lauma of the Frostmoon Scions and Flins of the Lightkeepers will take their places as the featured 5-star character for the update. Besides them, Aino of the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop will also be available.New weaponsTwo new weapons will be added to the game as part of the 5-star banners:Nightweaver's Looking Glass: Catalyst for LaumaBloodweaver's Ruins: Polearm for FlinsA new set of craftable 4-star weapons will also be added, as part of the Nod-Krai region:Serenity's CallMaster KeyProspector's ShovelBlackmarrow LanternSnare HookNew story and regionNod-Krai is finally coming to Genshin Impact, and the upcoming region brings an air of anticipation with it. The new area will have several sub-areas that players will be able to visit, with challenges and exploration features that they can complete to obtain in-game resources like Primogems.Song of the Welkin Moon (Image via HoYoverse)HoYoverse took a new approach with Nod-Krai's story. As was announced during the Genshin Impact Luna I Livestream, character quests will become a part of the main story chapters. Song of the Welkin Moon will be the new main story quest, and it will feature several new mechanics, including the ability to help out Aino, Lauma, and Flins in setting up meeting points all across Nod-Krai.One copy of Aino can be obtained for free during the quest, given that players will have to rely on the new Lunar reactions for Nod-Krai, which is only available to certain characters, such as Ineffa in Genshin Impact.BannersSimilar to other patches, the Genshin Impact Luna I update will be divided into two parts.Phase 15-star characters: Lauma, Nahida5-star weapons: Nightweaver's Looking Glass, A Thousand Floating DreamsPhase 25-star characters: Flins, Yelan5-star weapons: Bloodsoaked Ruins, Aqua SimulacraThe update will also feature a Sumeru-themed Chronicled Wish, with all of the 5-star characters and weapons for the region available.EventsClink Clank Clash, featuring Aino, will be the new version event for the Luna I update. You can get upto 990 Primogems in Genshin Impact and a free 4-star weapon with maximum refinements. Besides the Clink Clank Clash, you can also play the following events:Dodoco's Blow-up Bomb NanzaLightgleaner's JourneyOverflowing FavorNew bosses and ArtifactsNew boss in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)Two new bosses will be added to the game with the Genshin Impact Luna I update:Knuckle DuckleRadiant MoonflyBesides these, two new artifact sets will also be added as part of a domain in the new Nod-Krai region:Silken Moon's SerenadeNight of the Sky's UnveilingQoL updates and system optimizationsThe Genshin Impact Luna I livestream showcased several massive updates coming to the game in the upcoming patch and future versions:Treasure compass now showcases everything in a particular area, including chests, elemental occuli, challenges, etc.Unlimited access to domains twice per version for the first week when a new phase starts.You won't need to complete trials of characters you already own, and have already completed the trials for.The 4th affix of an artifact will be shown.Collecting Occuli and opening Shrines of Depths will reward you with EXP.Scrolls of Cinder City and Obsidian Codex added to the artifact strongbox.Blueprints can be purchased from blacksmiths in Liyue and Monstdat.Artifact and Furnishing Inventory increased.New item, Masterless Stella Fortuna, can be obtained if you obtain a character who is already c6. Using these will allow any character in your roster to be ascended to Level 100.You will be able to obtain one constellation per character by completing certain challenges. You will get an 8-week time to do so, and can claim upto 4 constellations every year.Condensed Resin will require 60x Resin to be crafted instead of 40. Claiming domain rewards with Primogems will now give you 3x the item.Genshin Impact Luna Phase 1 redeem codesThe following redemption codes were announced during the Genshin Impact Luna Phase 1 livestream.LunaI0910: Primogems x100, Enhancement Ore x10LaumaNodKraiFlins: Primogems 100, Heroes Wit x5HiFiveTraveler: Primogems x100, Mora x10000These codes will be valid till September 1, 2025 (12:00 AM UTC-4). So make sure to claim them as soon as possible. After the given time, these codes will no longer work, and you will miss out on 300 Primogems alongside other in-game rewards.Genshin Impact 5th Anniversary rewardsAnniversary rewards in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)Version Luna Phase I will host the long-awaited 5th anniversary of Genshin Impact, and it comes with some enticing rewards. Here is everything that you can receive as part of the anniversary rewards:1600x Primogems10x Acquaint FatesUjola CatRotor Hovering Bed1x Sanctifying Elixir1x Dust of Enlightenment8x Hero's Wits80,000x Mora2x Fragile Resin.Besides these, you will also get a 5-star selector containing all of the standard 5-star characters as announced during the Genshin Impact Luna I livestream:DilucKeqingDehyaJeanQiqiTighnariDehyaYumemizuki MizukiGenshin Impact Luna I will release on September 10, 2025, across all platforms where the game is available.