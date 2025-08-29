Genshin Impact Luna I livestream redeem codes

HoYoverse has revealed new codes in the latest Genshin Impact Luna I livestream. The arrival of Nod-Krai is almost here, and instead of the regular version names, HoYoverse has decided to use the word Luna for the upcoming set of updates, due to the latest area's relation with the Frostmoon Scions.

Let's take a look at the Genshin Impact Luna I livestream codes that you can use to redeem various rewards.

Note: We will be updating this article with the codes as they are revealed

All redeem codes from the Genshin Impact Luna I livestream

Here are the codes that were revealed during the Genshin Impact livestream featuring the upcoming version of Nod-Krai

LunaI0910: Primogems x100, Enhancement Ore x10

Primogems x100, Enhancement Ore x10 LaumaNodKraiFlins : Primogems 100, Heroes Wit x5

: Primogems 100, Heroes Wit x5 HiFiveTraveler: Primogems x100, Mora x10000

The code will be valid till September 1, 2025, 12:00 AM (UTC -4). Genshin Impact's upcoming update is set to release on September 10, bringing the much-anticipated Nod-Krai region to the game.

How to redeem the Genshin Impact Luna I livestream codes

Below, you can find the various methods that you can use to redeem the livestream codes in Genshin Impact.

Redeem via the website

Click here to visit the game's website.

Log in using the game account details.

Select the server and enter the code.

Click on Redeem to obtain the rewards

Redeem via in-game

In-game redemption screen (Image via HoYoverse)

Open Settings from the main menu.

Go to Accounts and click on Redeem Now.

Enter the code and confirm.

Redeem via HoYolab

Go to the HoYo Guides section in Genshin Impact.

Click on Redeem.

Select the server and confirm.

Version Luna I (Instead of the regular numbered update) is set to release on September 10, 2025. You can expect to recruit new allies like Lauma and Flins in Genshin Impact during the upcoming patch, and experience their story alongside that of Nod-Krai. There will also be events that can be played to earn rewards like Primogems.

As was showcased in the Luna 1 livestream, Genshin Impact's upcoming update will also host the fifth anniversary of the game, and HoYoverse has planned several rewards for the community, such a free limited pulls and a Standard 5-star character.

