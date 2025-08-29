Genshin Impact Luna I livestream redeem codes

HoYoverse has revealed new codes in the latest Genshin Impact Luna I livestream. The arrival of Nod-Krai is almost here, and instead of the regular version names, HoYoverse has decided to use the word Luna for the upcoming set of updates, due to the latest area's relation with the Frostmoon Scions.
Let's take a look at the Genshin Impact Luna I livestream codes that you can use to redeem various rewards.
Note: We will be updating this article with the codes as they are revealed
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All redeem codes from the Genshin Impact Luna I livestream
Here are the codes that were revealed during the Genshin Impact livestream featuring the upcoming version of Nod-Krai
- LunaI0910: Primogems x100, Enhancement Ore x10
- LaumaNodKraiFlins: Primogems 100, Heroes Wit x5
- HiFiveTraveler: Primogems x100, Mora x10000
The code will be valid till September 1, 2025, 12:00 AM (UTC -4). Genshin Impact's upcoming update is set to release on September 10, bringing the much-anticipated Nod-Krai region to the game.
How to redeem the Genshin Impact Luna I livestream codes
Below, you can find the various methods that you can use to redeem the livestream codes in Genshin Impact.
Redeem via the website
- Click here to visit the game's website.
- Log in using the game account details.
- Select the server and enter the code.
- Click on Redeem to obtain the rewards
Redeem via in-game
- Open Settings from the main menu.
- Go to Accounts and click on Redeem Now.
- Enter the code and confirm.
Redeem via HoYolab
- Go to the HoYo Guides section in Genshin Impact.
- Click on Redeem.
- Select the server and confirm.
Version Luna I (Instead of the regular numbered update) is set to release on September 10, 2025. You can expect to recruit new allies like Lauma and Flins in Genshin Impact during the upcoming patch, and experience their story alongside that of Nod-Krai. There will also be events that can be played to earn rewards like Primogems.
As was showcased in the Luna 1 livestream, Genshin Impact's upcoming update will also host the fifth anniversary of the game, and HoYoverse has planned several rewards for the community, such a free limited pulls and a Standard 5-star character.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.