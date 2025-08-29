All Genshin Impact Luna I anniversary rewards

Players can claim a plethora of rewards during the game
Players can claim a plethora of rewards during the game's fifth anniversary (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's fifth major anniversary is coming soon, and will be coinciding with the release of version Luna I – the first of the Nod-Krai patches. To celebrate this momentous occasion, the developers will be giving out some exciting rewards to all players for free. These include plenty of Primogems, a character selector, special gadgets, and more.

This article discusses all the anniversary rewards that players will get in Genshin Impact Luna I as a token of the developers' appreciation for their support through the years.

Genshin Impact anniversary rewards 2025

Login events

Players can get a variety of rewards from check-in events (Image via HoYoverse)
Players can get a variety of rewards from check-in events (Image via HoYoverse)

During the Genshin Impact Luna I anniversary, players will be able to obtain the following rewards simply by logging in to the game for a certain cumulative number of days:

  • 10 Intertwined Fates
  • 1 Dust of Enlightenment
  • 8 Hero's Wits
  • 80,000 Mora

All these rewards will be available after the global release of Genshin Impact Luna I on September 10, 2025.

In-game mail rewards

Special in-game mail will also be sent out during the anniversary (Image via HoYoverse)

Other than the login event rewards, players will also get the following rewards in their in-game mailboxes once Genshin Impact Luna I goes live:

  • 1600 Primogems
  • 1 Sanctifying Elixir
  • 2 Fragile Resin
  • 1 Rotor Hovering Daybed
  • 1 Ujola Cat

The Rotor Hovering Daybed and Ujola Cats are Nod-Krai style gadgets that can be equipped and used. You can also invite a friend to ride alongside you on the Rotor Hovering Daybed.

Free 5-star character selector

You can select one 5-star Standard character for free (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse had announced during the Genshin Impact 5.0 anniversary celebrations that players would be able to claim one Standard Banner 5-star character for free on every upcoming anniversary, and the same holds true for this year's anniversary as well. During Genshin Impact Luna I, you will be able to select one of the featured Standard Banner 5-star units for free. This pool also includes Yumemizuki Mizuki, the latest addition to the Standard Banner.

Initial Top-Up bonus reset

As customary for every Genshin Impact anniversary, the initial top-up bonus for all Genesis Crystal packs in the shop will be reset once Genshin Impact Luna I goes live.

Special rewards

To celebrate the game's fifth anniversary, the developers have revealed a few special rewards that all players will be interested in. Firstly, you will now be able to claim a free constellation for certain 5-star characters by completing daily and weekly training goals. Note that constellations can be only be obtained for characters that you already own.

Secondly, players can now level characters up to Lvl.100 using a new item called "Masterless Stella Fortuna". Masterless Stella Fortuna can be obtained whenever you get a Constellation for a 5-star character who is already at C6. These Masterless Stella Fortuna can then be used to level up characters from Level 90 to 100.

