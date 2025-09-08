Time until Genshin Impact Luna I releases globally

By Hijam Tompok
Published Sep 08, 2025 06:53 GMT
Genshin Impact Luna I release countdown (Image via HoYoverse)
Genshin Impact Luna I release countdown (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has announced the maintenance schedule for the upcoming Luna I update. The downtime will begin on September 10, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8) and is estimated to last five hours. The latest version will finally release Nod-Krai, along with new characters, events, story content, and more, so Travelers can look forward to them.

Ad

This article will feature a universal countdown that shows the exact time until the Genshin Impact Luna I update is released.

Countdown to Genshin Impact Luna I update release

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

As mentioned, the update maintenance for version Luna I will begin on September 10, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8). Since it is estimated to take five hours, the new version will be released on September 10, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Although the Luna I update will go live on all the servers simultaneously, the exact release timings may vary for each player depending on their location.

Thus, here's a countdown that shows the time until version Luna I goes live globally:

Ad
Ad

The timer also applies to Lauma's and Nahida's banners since they will be available in the first phase of version Luna I.

Genshin Impact Luna I Phase I banners

Lauma banner in version Luna I (Image via HoYoverse)
Lauma banner in version Luna I (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are all the characters who will be featured on the first phase banners of version Luna I:

Ad
  • Lauma (5-star Dendro)
  • Nahida (5-star Dendro)
  • Barbara (4-star Hydro)
  • Kuki Shinobu (4-star Electro)
  • Kaveh (4-star Dendro)

The following weapons will also receive a drop rate boost on the Epitome Invocation Wish:

  • Nightweaver's Looking Glass (5-star Catalyst)
  • A Thousand Floating Dreams (5-star Catalyst)
  • The Flute (4-star Sword)
  • Sacrificial Greatsword (4-star Claymore)
  • Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm)
  • Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)
  • The Stringless (4-star Bow)

Nightweaver's Looking Glass is Lauma's signature weapon, while A Thousand Floating Dreams is Nahida's signature weapon.

Ad
Sumeru-themed Chronicled Wish (Image via HoYoverse)
Sumeru-themed Chronicled Wish (Image via HoYoverse)

In addition to the regular event wishes, the first half of version Luna I will release a Sumeru-themed Chronicled Wish featuring the following characters and weapons:

Ad
  • Dehya (Pyro - Claymore)
  • Alhaitham (Dendro - Sword)
  • Wanderer (Anemo - Catalyst)
  • Cyno (Electro - Polearm)
  • Nilou (Hydro - Sword)
  • Tighnari (Dendro - Bow)
  • Beacon of the Reed Sea (Claymore)
  • Light of Foliar Incision (Sword)
  • Tulaytullah's Remembrance (Catalyst)
  • Staff of the Scarlet Sands (Polearm)
  • Key of Khaj-Nisut (Sword)
  • Hunter's Path (Bow)

All of these banners will only be available for three weeks.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications