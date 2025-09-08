Time until Genshin Impact Luna I releases globally

Genshin Impact has announced the maintenance schedule for the upcoming Luna I update. The downtime will begin on September 10, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8) and is estimated to last five hours. The latest version will finally release Nod-Krai, along with new characters, events, story content, and more, so Travelers can look forward to them. This article will feature a universal countdown that shows the exact time until the Genshin Impact Luna I update is released.Countdown to Genshin Impact Luna I update releaseAs mentioned, the update maintenance for version Luna I will begin on September 10, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8). Since it is estimated to take five hours, the new version will be released on September 10, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Although the Luna I update will go live on all the servers simultaneously, the exact release timings may vary for each player depending on their location.Thus, here's a countdown that shows the time until version Luna I goes live globally:The timer also applies to Lauma's and Nahida's banners since they will be available in the first phase of version Luna I.Genshin Impact Luna I Phase I bannersLauma banner in version Luna I (Image via HoYoverse)Listed below are all the characters who will be featured on the first phase banners of version Luna I:Lauma (5-star Dendro)Nahida (5-star Dendro)Barbara (4-star Hydro)Kuki Shinobu (4-star Electro)Kaveh (4-star Dendro)The following weapons will also receive a drop rate boost on the Epitome Invocation Wish:Nightweaver's Looking Glass (5-star Catalyst)A Thousand Floating Dreams (5-star Catalyst)The Flute (4-star Sword)Sacrificial Greatsword (4-star Claymore)Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm)Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)The Stringless (4-star Bow)Nightweaver's Looking Glass is Lauma's signature weapon, while A Thousand Floating Dreams is Nahida's signature weapon.Sumeru-themed Chronicled Wish (Image via HoYoverse)In addition to the regular event wishes, the first half of version Luna I will release a Sumeru-themed Chronicled Wish featuring the following characters and weapons:Dehya (Pyro - Claymore)Alhaitham (Dendro - Sword)Wanderer (Anemo - Catalyst)Cyno (Electro - Polearm)Nilou (Hydro - Sword)Tighnari (Dendro - Bow)Beacon of the Reed Sea (Claymore)Light of Foliar Incision (Sword)Tulaytullah's Remembrance (Catalyst)Staff of the Scarlet Sands (Polearm)Key of Khaj-Nisut (Sword)Hunter's Path (Bow)All of these banners will only be available for three weeks.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.