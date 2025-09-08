  • home icon
Genshin Impact Luna I first phase banners: All characters and weapons revealed

By Eswar Keshav
Published Sep 08, 2025 09:47 GMT
Genshin Impact Luna I first phase banners
Lauma and Nahida will have their banner during Phase 1 of the Genshin Impact Luna I version (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has officially announced the details of all characters and weapons featured during the Phase 1 banners of the Luna I version. The character and weapon banners for Phase 1 will begin on September 10, 2025, and will stay in the game till September 30, 2025.

A new 5-star character, Lauma, and her signature weapon, Nightweaver's Looking Glass, will be featured during the Phase 1 banners. Nahida will also have a rerun alongside Lauma's banner during this phase.

This article lists all 4-star and 5-star characters and weapons featured during the Phase 1 banners of the Luna I update in Genshin Impact.

Phase 1 banner details for the Luna I version in Genshin Impact

Both the Phase 1 Character and Weapon banners will begin on September 10, 2025, and will be available till September 30, 2025. Players will be able to wish for the new 5-star character Lauma and her signature weapon during this time. Nahida will also have a re-run banner during Phase 1 - interested players can also pull for her.

Phase 1 character banners

Phase 1 character banners for Luna I version (Image via HoYoverse)

These characters will be featured on the Phase 1 character banners:

  • Lauma (5-star Dendro Catalyst)
  • Nahida (5-star Dendro Catalyst)
  • Barbara (4-star Hydro Catalyst)
  • Kuki Shinobu (4-star Electro Sword)
  • Kaveh (4-star Dendro Claymore)

Lauma is a brand-new 5-star unit who will be getting her first banner during Phase 1 of the Luna I version update. Her primary role is a Dendro support/sub-DPS, as she buffs the damage for various Bloom Elemental reactions, and reduces enemies' Hydro and Dendro resistance.

Meanwhile, Nahida is a Dendro off-field DPS unit who can be utilized in various teams revolving around the Dendro Elemental reactions. She has excellent off-field Elemental application and can also provide valuable Elemental Mastery buffs to the active character.

Phase 1 weapon banner

Phase 1 weapon banner for the Luna I version (Image via HoYoverse)

These are all the 4-star and 5-star weapons that will be featured on the Phase 1 Weapon banner, Epitome Invocation, in the Luna I version:

  • Nightweaver's Looking Glass (5-star Catalyst, Lauma's signature weapon)
  • A Thousand Floating Dreams (5-star Catalyst, Nahida's signature weapon)
  • The Stringless (4-star Bow)
  • The Flute (4-star Sword)
  • Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)
  • Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm)
  • Sacrificial Greatsword (4-star Claymore)

Nightweaver's Looking Glass is Lauma's signature weapon and will likely be her best-in-slot item, depending on its special passive effects.

Sumeru Chronicled Wish

Sumeru Chronicled Wish banner in Phase 1 of the Luna I version (Image via HoYoverse)

The developers have announced during the Luna I special program that a new Chronicled Wish banner featuring some 5-star characters from the Sumeru region will be released during Phase 1 of this version.

These are all the 5-star characters that will be featured on the Sumeru Chronicled Wish banner:

  • Dehya (Pyro Claymore)
  • Alhaitham (Dendro Sword)
  • Wanderer (Anemo Catalyst)
  • Cyno (Electro Polearm)
  • Nilou (Hydro Sword)
  • Tighnari (Dendro Bow)

Meanwhile, the 5-star weapons that will be featured on this banner are:

  • Light of Foliar Incision (Sword)
  • Key of Khaj-Nisut (Sword)
  • Beacon of the Reed Sea (Claymore)
  • Staff of the Scarlet Sands (Polearm)
  • Tulaytullah's Remembrance (Catalyst)
  • Hunter's Path (Bow)

