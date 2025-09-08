Genshin Impact Luna I first phase banners: All characters and weapons revealed

Genshin Impact has officially announced the details of all characters and weapons featured during the Phase 1 banners of the Luna I version. The character and weapon banners for Phase 1 will begin on September 10, 2025, and will stay in the game till September 30, 2025.A new 5-star character, Lauma, and her signature weapon, Nightweaver's Looking Glass, will be featured during the Phase 1 banners. Nahida will also have a rerun alongside Lauma's banner during this phase.This article lists all 4-star and 5-star characters and weapons featured during the Phase 1 banners of the Luna I update in Genshin Impact.Phase 1 banner details for the Luna I version in Genshin ImpactBoth the Phase 1 Character and Weapon banners will begin on September 10, 2025, and will be available till September 30, 2025. Players will be able to wish for the new 5-star character Lauma and her signature weapon during this time. Nahida will also have a re-run banner during Phase 1 - interested players can also pull for her.Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I release date, time, and countdownPhase 1 character bannersPhase 1 character banners for Luna I version (Image via HoYoverse)These characters will be featured on the Phase 1 character banners:Lauma (5-star Dendro Catalyst)Nahida (5-star Dendro Catalyst)Barbara (4-star Hydro Catalyst)Kuki Shinobu (4-star Electro Sword)Kaveh (4-star Dendro Claymore)Lauma is a brand-new 5-star unit who will be getting her first banner during Phase 1 of the Luna I version update. Her primary role is a Dendro support/sub-DPS, as she buffs the damage for various Bloom Elemental reactions, and reduces enemies' Hydro and Dendro resistance.Meanwhile, Nahida is a Dendro off-field DPS unit who can be utilized in various teams revolving around the Dendro Elemental reactions. She has excellent off-field Elemental application and can also provide valuable Elemental Mastery buffs to the active character.Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I banners: First and second phasePhase 1 weapon bannerPhase 1 weapon banner for the Luna I version (Image via HoYoverse)These are all the 4-star and 5-star weapons that will be featured on the Phase 1 Weapon banner, Epitome Invocation, in the Luna I version:Nightweaver's Looking Glass (5-star Catalyst, Lauma's signature weapon)A Thousand Floating Dreams (5-star Catalyst, Nahida's signature weapon)The Stringless (4-star Bow)The Flute (4-star Sword)Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm)Sacrificial Greatsword (4-star Claymore)Nightweaver's Looking Glass is Lauma's signature weapon and will likely be her best-in-slot item, depending on its special passive effects.Also read: Genshin Impact Nightweaver's Looking Glass stats and materialsSumeru Chronicled WishSumeru Chronicled Wish banner in Phase 1 of the Luna I version (Image via HoYoverse)The developers have announced during the Luna I special program that a new Chronicled Wish banner featuring some 5-star characters from the Sumeru region will be released during Phase 1 of this version.These are all the 5-star characters that will be featured on the Sumeru Chronicled Wish banner:Dehya (Pyro Claymore)Alhaitham (Dendro Sword)Wanderer (Anemo Catalyst)Cyno (Electro Polearm)Nilou (Hydro Sword)Tighnari (Dendro Bow)Meanwhile, the 5-star weapons that will be featured on this banner are:Light of Foliar Incision (Sword)Key of Khaj-Nisut (Sword)Beacon of the Reed Sea (Claymore)Staff of the Scarlet Sands (Polearm)Tulaytullah's Remembrance (Catalyst)Hunter's Path (Bow)Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I Sumeru Chronicled banner: All characters and weapons