Genshin Impact Luna I banners: First and second phase

The Genshin Impact Luna I update is all set to release shortly, and developers have officially revealed the banners for the upcoming patch in the recently concluded livestream. Two new 5-star characters and one new 4-star unit will be added to the playable character roster in version Luna I. Additionally, two rerun banners will also be featured for players who might have missed out on obtaining the characters in previous versions.
Read on to find out more information regarding the Genshin Impact Luna I banners, as announced by HoYoverse.
Genshin Impact Luna I banners
Phase I
Phase I of Genshin Impact Luna I will go live on September 10, 2025, and will feature the following characters:
- Lauma (new; 5-star Dendro Catalyst)
- Nahida (5-star Dendro Catalyst)
Lauma is an upcoming 5-star character hailing from Nod-Krai, making her the first ever playable Nod-Krai character in game. She will introduce the new Lunar-Bloom reaction in game, which is a modified version of the existing Bloom reaction, and can only be triggered by Dendro/Hydro Nod-Krai units.
Meanwhile, Dendro Archon Nahida is one of the most useful Dendro units in game, and is expected to be a good teammate for Lauma as well. Players who are pulling for Lauma can also consider obtaining Nahida to increase the team's overall damage output.
Phase II
The second half of Genshin Impact Luna I will go live on October 1, 2025, and will feature these banners:
- Flins (new; 5-star Electro Polearm)
- Yelan (5-star Hydro Bow)
- Aino (new; 4-star Hydro Claymore)
Phase II of Genshin Impact Luna I will see the launch of 5-star character Flins, belonging to Nod-Krai's Lightkeepers faction. Flins is a unit who is capable of triggering Lunar-Charged reactions, making him a strong DPS character for future versions.
Yelan's rerun banner will also be featured in the second half, and players who intend to pull for Flins can also try and get Yelan, as she has good syngery with Flins.
Additionally, the new 4-star Nod-Krai character Aino will get a rate-up in both Flins' and Yelan's banners. Aino is a must-have character in teams with Flins, so you can opt to get her Constellations by pulling on either of these banners.
