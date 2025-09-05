New Genshin Impact Luna I artifact sets revealed 

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Sep 05, 2025 20:25 GMT
Two new artifact sets will be releasing in Genshin Impact Luna I (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)
Two new artifact sets will be releasing in Genshin Impact Luna I (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact Luna I update is all set to release shortly, and developers have already started posting trailers and previews of the same. Recently, two new artifact sets that will be released in the upcoming version have been revealed. Titled Silken Moon's Serenade and Night of the Sky's Unveiling, these two artifact sets will be available to farm in Nod-Krai, from the Frostladen Machinery Artifact Domain in Paha Isle.

This article provides information regarding the upcoming artifact sets that will be added to the game in Genshin Impact Luna I.

Two new artifact sets will be coming in Genshin Impact Luna I

As announced by HoYoverse, two new artifact sets will be released in Genshin Impact Luna I, which are the following:

  • Silken Moon's Serenade
  • Night of the Sky's Unveiling

Here are the details about these artifact sets:

1) Silken Moon's Serenade

Silken Moon's Serenade artifact set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)
Silken Moon's Serenade artifact set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)
  • 2-piece set bonus: Energy Recharge is increased by 15%.
  • 4-piece set bonus: When the equipping character deals Elemental DMG, they gain the Gleaming Moon: Devotion effect for the next 8 seconds. This effect increases all party members' Elemental Mastery by 60/120 when the party's Moonsign is Nascent Gleam/Ascendant Gleam. This effect can be triggered even when the equipping character is off-field. For every different Gleaming Moon effect that the team has, all party members' Lunar Reaction DMG is increased by 10%. Gleaming Moon effects cannot stack.
This 4-piece artifact set can be used by any Sub-DPS or Support characters hailing from Nod-Krai, such as upcoming 5-star character Lauma, and 4-star character Aino. The Gleaming Moon: Devotion effect created by this artifact can be extremely useful in buffing various types of Lunar Reactions, such as Lunar-Charged, and Lunar-Bloom.

2) Night of the Sky's Unveiling

Night of the Sky's Unveiling artifac set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)
Night of the Sky's Unveiling artifac set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)
  • 2-piece set bonus: Elemental Mastery is increased by 80.
  • 4-piece set bonus: When nearby party members trigger Lunar Reactions, if the equipping character is on the field, the Gleaming Moon: Intent effect is triggered, which lasts for 8 seconds. This effect increases CRIT Rate by 15%/30% when the party's Moonsign is Nascent Gleam/Ascendant Gleam. For every different Gleaming Moon effect that the team has, all party members' Lunar Reaction DMG is increased by 10%. Gleaming Moon effects cannot stack.
Since this artifact set increases the equipping character's Elemental Mastery (which is necessary for increasing Lunar Reaction DMG) as well as CRIT Rate, DPS characters hailing from Nod-Krai – such as 5-star character Flins – can use this set.

