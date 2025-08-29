Genshin Impact Lauma release date, time, and countdown

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 29, 2025 14:12 GMT
Lauma release date, time, and countdown (Image via HoYoverse)
Lauma in Genshin Impact is an upcoming 5-star Dendro character from Nod-Krai. The version Luna I livestream has confirmed that Lauma will be released in the first phase of the new update, making her the first 5-star character in the Song of the Welkin Moon series.

This article will cover Lauma's release dates and timings in different regions and include a countdown that shows the exact time until her debut in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Lauma banner release date and countdown

Lauma is a new 5-star character who will be released in the first phase of Genshin Impact Luna I. This means the Moonchant Envoy of the Frostmoon Scions will debut on September 10, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). She is the first 5-star character in the Song of the Welkin Moon version, and many are looking forward to her release.

Since Lauma's exact release timings may differ for each player due to their location, here's her release schedule across different time zones:

America (September 9, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (September 10, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (September 10, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
  • Philippine Time (PHT): 11 am
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Travelers who prefer a release countdown can find one below:

Lauma's banner will be available for three weeks, so players have enough time to farm Primogems to pull for her or her weapon.

Also read: Lauma ascension and level-up materials

Version Luna I first phase banners

Version Luna I first half banners (Image via HoYoverse)
The livestream has also revealed all the characters who will be featured on the banner during the first phase of Luna I. Here's a list:

  • Lauma (5-star Dendro)
  • Nahida (5-star Dendro)
  • Barbara (4-star Hydro)
  • Kuki Shinobu (4-star Electro)
  • Kaveh (4-star Dendro)

Lauma specializes in dealing Lunar-Bloom damage and can shred the enemies' Hydro and Dendro resistance, making her a solid Dendro character. Additionally, Nahida will get another rerun banner. She is the best Dendro unit in the game and is a great option for anyone looking for a new Dendro character.

Kuki Shinobu is an excellent 4-star unit that fits into many Hyberbloom and other Dendro-related reactions. The other two 4-star characters are decent but not worth investing in.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

Hijam Tompok

